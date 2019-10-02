Busy afternoon for area firefighters

Firefighters from Piqua, Covington, and Troy battle a field fire in the 3000 block of Washington-Concord Road on Wednesday afternoon. The fire, which was described as “about half a football field in size” spread quickly in the corn stubble field due to winds. There were no injuries reported and no damage to equipment. The call, which came in around 3:30 p.m., was minutes after Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Gearhart Lane. That fire began in an attached garage and spread to the home. Firefighters quickly knocked it down and kept damage to a minimum. There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters from Piqua, Covington, and Troy battle a field fire in the 3000 block of Washington-Concord Road on Wednesday afternoon. The fire, which was described as “about half a football field in size” spread quickly in the corn stubble field due to winds. There were no injuries reported and no damage to equipment. The call, which came in around 3:30 p.m., was minutes after Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Gearhart Lane. That fire began in an attached garage and spread to the home. Firefighters quickly knocked it down and kept damage to a minimum. There were no reported injuries. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_100219mju_fire_washconcord-1.jpg Firefighters from Piqua, Covington, and Troy battle a field fire in the 3000 block of Washington-Concord Road on Wednesday afternoon. The fire, which was described as “about half a football field in size” spread quickly in the corn stubble field due to winds. There were no injuries reported and no damage to equipment. The call, which came in around 3:30 p.m., was minutes after Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Gearhart Lane. That fire began in an attached garage and spread to the home. Firefighters quickly knocked it down and kept damage to a minimum. There were no reported injuries.