Police searching for robbery suspect

PIQUA — Piqua police are continuing to search for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening at Dollar General.

The robbery was reported at Dollar General, located on the 9000 block of Looney Road in Piqua, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

In surveillance video of the incident, a black male in a hooded jacket and mask approached a clerk at the Dollar General, demanding money from the cash register drawer. The clerk put the cash in a Dollar General bag, which the suspect then took before fleeing the scene. The suspect also appeared to be armed with a handgun during the incident and was also reportedly on foot. The suspect was also described as being approximately six feet tall with a slender build, as well as having a white trim on his shoes and an emblem on his jacket.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said.

There were no reported injuries following the robbery. There was one other employee and a customer and her three children present at Dollar General during the robbery, according to the Piqua Police Department. None of the other people present in the business were aware of the robbery until after the suspect had left.

The Piqua Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying this possible suspect or for anybody with information about the possible suspect or the incident to reach out to the department. Residents can anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip online, visit the city’s website or bit.ly/2nbgxH2 for more information. The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027.

Courtesy of the Piqua Police Department The suspect in an armed robbery reported at Dollar General in Piqua on Sunday evening seen reaching for a bag of cash on video surveillance. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_Dollar-General-092919-3.jpg Courtesy of the Piqua Police Department The suspect in an armed robbery reported at Dollar General in Piqua on Sunday evening seen reaching for a bag of cash on video surveillance. Courtesy of the Piqua Police Department The suspect in an armed robbery reported at Dollar General in Piqua on Sunday evening seen walking into the business with what is believed to be a handgun. Piqua police are asking for assistance in identifying this suspect, who appears to have a white trim on his shoes and an emblem on his jacket. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_Dollar-General-092919-2.jpg Courtesy of the Piqua Police Department The suspect in an armed robbery reported at Dollar General in Piqua on Sunday evening seen walking into the business with what is believed to be a handgun. Piqua police are asking for assistance in identifying this suspect, who appears to have a white trim on his shoes and an emblem on his jacket. Courtesy of the Piqua Police Department The suspect in an armed robbery reported at Dollar General in Piqua on Sunday evening seen entering the business. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_Dollar-General-092919-1.jpg Courtesy of the Piqua Police Department The suspect in an armed robbery reported at Dollar General in Piqua on Sunday evening seen entering the business.

Armed suspect stole cash from Dollar General

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

