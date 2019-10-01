Area briefs

PIQUA — Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, is the featured speaker for the YWCA Connections on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The group will be meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Upper Valley Career Center Cornerstone Café .

Dr. Larson will share her personal story and the steps she took to move her life forward.

“Change means reinvention. Each time a major shift happens in our lives: leaving a job or a relationship, moving, or losing a loved one, we have to choose who we want to become or risk never reaching our full potential,” Dr. Larson said. “My motto is TRY — take Time to Reinvent Yourself.”

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, Oct. 10, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 773-6626.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, but the October meeting will be held at the Upper Valley Career Center Cornerstone Café.

SNL event set

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Oct. 12 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 non-members. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Meeting to rally support set

TROY — Neighbors for Duke Park, a citizens group that is working to garner support for the 1.2 mill, 10-year recreational levy, has announced a public meeting to allow residents to learn more about the effort.

The event will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy.

“These events are critical to help get the wordout about Issue 26. We have an opportunity to increase recreational opportunities in our community and how these opportunities cut across all generations,” William Lutz said.

“This event will continue to garner support for the plan to relocate the youth baseball fields to Duke Park and add soccer fields, a splash pad, and miniature golf to the recreational amenities already at the park through a 1.2 mill levy costing average taxpayers just over $3 a month,” Todd Severt said.

For more information, call Lutz at 524-6633 or Severt at 238-9822.