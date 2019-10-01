TEDDY E. LAWSON

COVINGTON — Teddy (Ted) E. Lawson, age 76, of Covington, OH, passed away at 9:27 PM on Sunday Sept. 29, 2019 at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

He was born March 9, 1943 in Piqua, OH to the late Roger and Wanda (Edwards) Lawson Billings.

He married Kathleen M. (Kellar) Gustin on Dec. 29, 1989 in Piqua, OH. She survives.

Ted is also survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Chris Lawson, Arizona, Chuck (Lynn) Gustin, Piqua, OH and Mark (Deborah) Bianchi, Westfield, IN; three sisters: Connie Lawson, Arizona, Joyce Lawson, Sidney, OH and Patti (Fred) North, Reynoldsburg, OH; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; beloved cousin: Sue and Don Smith, Piqua, OH; many nieces and nephews.

Ted graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1961.

He was a carpenter, painter and maintenance man for over 50 years before retiring.

Ted enjoyed horses, camping, fishing, watching westerns and his annual elk hunts in Colorado.

He especially loved spending time with his family.

A funeral service will be held Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 1:00 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Rev. Dennie Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.