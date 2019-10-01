Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• STORY HOUR: Story Hour will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bradford Public Library. Miss Candice has harvest fun planned for your preschoolers. Story Hour is offered to children age 3 to those who have not started kindergarten. Stories, games, puzzles, songs and activities to get your child ready for kindergarten fill each week. Registration is required. Come in or call 448-2612 to sign up.

• STORYTIME: Retired teacher Laurie Deubner will be holding Story Time at the J. R. Clarke Public Library in Covington. She is assisted by Sherry Angle. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period-of- time. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• SLEEPY HOLLOW: Movie Night will be offered from 6-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. “Sleepy Hollow” (1999) (R), starring Johnny Depp, will be shown. Ichabod Crane is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate the crimes committed by The Headless Horseman. Adults only.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Ladies Euchre at 1 p.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

Wednesday

• COFFEE: Come Wednesday, Oct. 2, to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 9 a.m. and learn about Marion Adams’ missions and ways to preserve these incredible stories. Elevator is available. Diana Spitler, a local documentary producer, will be speaking about Marion Adams, who participated in the almost unheard mission of flying supplies from India into China over the Himalayan Mountains called “Flying the Hump.” The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 107 W Main St. in Troy, two blocks west of the square.

• YOGA: Join the J. R. Clarke Public Library for YOGA every Wednesday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, beginning at 6:30 pm. You will learn to relax, make friends and create a “better feeling” you! Instructor is Lois Bunger. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• EXERCISE CLASS: The J. R. Clarke Public Library is pleased to promote the “Keep Moving” Exercise Class for men and women, instructed by Vicki Hand every Wednesday. Vicki has an extensive background in exercise therapy. The class will meet weekly on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $1 per session, and your first class will be free. This specific exercise class will last for eight weeks. The exercise will help everyone improve and increase their range of motion, flexibility, coordination, balance, blood circulation, and their sense of humor. They will be exercising to music and the movements can be adapted to any age. Join them in the Community Room at JR Clarke. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• TUNA SALAD: Enjoy a tuna salad sandwich for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

• KIWANIS: A new officer induction and presentation of the 40-year Legion of Honor award to Rom Roeser will be at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Eric Lunde, President of Kettering Hospital in Troy. Mr. Lunde will speak about the new hospital and all the services available to the Troy community. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12:00 p.m. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit their website at www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• WII TOUREY: A Wii bowling tournament will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. Seniors from Troy and Vandalia will have six-member teams for a single elimination tournament. Food will be provided by StoryPoint.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: Join others on the first Thursday of every month for a knitting circle at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 6 p.m. to work on your own projects or receive fun new ideas. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SHOT CLINIC: The Darke County Health Department will be holding a flu shot clinic at the Bradford Public Library from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 6 months and up are encouraged to come in to get the shot. Bring your insurance card with you so the health department can help file your claim. The cost of the shot for those not insured is $30 a person. Clinic is first come, first served. No registration required.

• CREATIVE MOVEMENT: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, for Creative Movement at 3 p.m. Explore movement through music, develop physical skills, stimulate imagination, channel energy, and promote creativity. For ages 3-6. No Registration is required. An additional session is scheduled for Oct. 17. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library will host the “Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness!” If you enjoy a specific craft; such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything else, including enjoying reading a book, and are tired of doing your craft alone, then this is the night for you! All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay till about 8 p.m. when the library closes. You can talk and share to your heart’s content. Everyone is welcome. This special evening will begin on Thursday, Sept. 26 and every Thursday, thereafter. The library will be closed on holidays. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• PULLED PORK: Barbecue pulled pork sandwiches served with chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Stay and try your luck at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. for $5.

• LEPC MEETING: The quarterly Miami County LEPC meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• WILDS OF WATERCOLOR: Join staff for a new Imagine Thursday’s series this fall at Troy-Miami County Public Library with two times to choose from, 1:30 or 4 p.m. Participants in the Wilds of Watercolor will paint wild animals from images and examples provided. Dress for the mess. For children in grades first through fifth. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339-0502, Ext. 128.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have lunch in the Tipp City Park. A white elephant auction also will be offered.

• WILD BIRDS: Learn how to keep your backyard birds healthy in the upcoming fall and winter seasons during a lively presentation by Erica Hawk of Wild Birds Unlimited. This program will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Light refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Friday

• FILM SERIES: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer its film series at 7:30 p.m. It will be a free showing of “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken,” (1966), rated G. The Hayner center is located at 301 W. Main Street in Troy.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• FISH FRY: Come for a fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• CHRISTMAS AND MORE: A Christmas and More sale will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at St John’s Lutheran Church, corner Wood and South Downing streets, Piqua. Christmas, fall, Halloween decorations and more will be offered. Enter from parking lot entrance. The facility is handicapped accessible. Proceeds benefit Salvation Army Angel Tree Project.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a fried chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• SEWING CLASS: A Beginning Garments Sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Must pre-register by calling 773-6753.

• AUTHOR VISIT: Meet author Allan Ferguson at 2 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. The author will discuss and sell his book, “Route 36: Ohio to Colorado — America’s Heartland Highway.”

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A Fall Rummage Sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women on Friday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin, Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, household goods, and clothing are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For further information, please call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

Saturday

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Tipp City Public Library will host their fall book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. The member’s only sale will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday. Become a member or renew your membership that day. Children’s books, hard back and paperback books, CDs and DVDs will be featured. All proceeds benefit the library.

• TENDERLOIN SANDWICHES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is chili, cornbread, fruit, pie and beverages. Carry- outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance; church is handicapped accessible.

• YOUNG BIRDERS’ CLUB: Geared just for students in grades sixth through 12th with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC at Brukner Nature Center is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips. With summer passing us by and fall settling in birds have begun their massive migrations south as they search for warmer weather and easier foraging grounds. This provides an exciting opportunity for us to see many different species of birds as they pass through in a relatively short period of time. Join staff and volunteers from 9-11 a.m. as participants hike the trails of Brukner and search of those migratory species on their way south. For more information, email brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• MURDER IN LIBRARY: Murder in the Library will be offered from 6-9 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library. The Headless Horseman has been murdered and we need your help solving the crime. Tickets, $15 each, available at the library. Adults only.

• COMEDY: On Saturday, Oct. 5, at 202 E. Main Street in Tipp City, the Tipp City Eagles # 2201 will present Tacos & Tickles – An Evening of Comedy. This will be featuring Wendi Furguson, Rob Wilfong, and Gary Henry. All you can eat Taco Dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. There will be a 50/50 drawing and raffles. Tickets are available at Tipp City Eagles. Open to the Public. Adult Content.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A Fall Rummage Sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women on Friday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin, Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, household goods, and clothing are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For further information, please call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to- order and available for $7, children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving hours are from 8-11 a.m.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Tipp City Senior Citizens will offer an open house from 2-4 p.m.

Monday

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m. Hand & Foot will be at 1 p.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for family movie night at 6 p.m. at the library for a movie and some popcorn/. “The Jungle Book” (2016) is rated PG and runs for 105 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, or at tmcpl.org.

• STORY TIME: Meetlibrary staff at Culver’s, 2100 W. Main St., Troy, at 9:30 a.m. for story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Erin of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culver’s. Participants will enjoy various activities that may include stories, songs, finger plays, and a craft. For all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 200, for more information. Culver’s is located at 2100 W. Main St., Troy

Oct. 8

• STORY HOUR: Story Hour will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bradford Public Library. Miss Candice has harvest fun planned for your preschoolers. Story Hour is offered to children age 3 to those who have not started kindergarten. Stories, games, puzzles, songs and activities to get your child ready for kindergarten fill each week. Registration is required. Come in or call 448-2612 to sign up.

• STORYTIME: Retired teacher Laurie Deubner will be holding Story Time at the J. R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington. She is assisted by Sherry Angle. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period-of- time. For more information, call 473-2226.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• BRADFORD LIBRARY HOURS: Bradford Public Library would like to remind patrons that they will be closing at 5p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Thursday, Oct. 10, and will be closed on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, for the Pumpkin Show. For more info, call the library at 937-448-2612.