Troy man to serve up to nine years for assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man will serve at least six years in prison, with a maximum of nine years, for second-degree felony assault of a woman last May.

Rick D. Thompson, 59, was found guilty by a trial jury on Aug. 14. The trial included testimony from the victim, who was known to Thompson for nine years, and suffered extensive injuries at the hand of Thompson from a domestic assault in Tipp City on May 7.

Judge Stacy Wall imposed the indefinite sentence. Thompson could have been sentenced to serve up to 12 years imprisonment, according to a new state law passed last March. Thompson will go before a parole board after he serves six years for consideration of his release, but will not spend any more than nine years maxiumn in prison.

Thompson’s attorney Bob Huffman said Thompson had led a law-abiding life and had no criminal history and retired from a management position at Hobart after 39 years. Huffman said Thompson was sorry for his actions and accepted responsibility and that he was unlikely to reoffend.

On his on behalf, Thompson apologized to the victim who was in the courtroom during the hearing. Thompson said he was sorry and didn’t mean for anything to happen and “alcohol took over my body.”

“I’m truly, truly sorry … sorry for causing her pain,” he said.

Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell said while even though the victim’s testimony during the trial included that Thompson’s violent actions were abnormal, it didn’t take away the severity of the incident. Kendell said throughout the trial, Thompson gave no indication of remorse and no concern for the victim.

Miami County Victim Witness advocate Lisa McClure read a statement on the victim’s behalf in court.

The victim suffered black eyes, extensive injuries to her face and nose and will need surgery in the future. She detailed her struggle with the physical, emotional and financial pain she has had to endure. She said she continues to suffer and lives in fear and plans to sell her home due to the constant reminder of the violence in the bedroom. She also detailed how family and friends washed the walls of blood and flesh from the aftermath of the assault. Friends described the scene as like cleaning up after an emergency trauma room. She asked for the maximum penalty from the court.

Judge Wall said Thompson’s clean record, law-abiding life and stable background was noted, but said Thompson blamed alcohol for the assault on someone he was engaged to marry. He claimed he was upset with the victim for leaving him at a local bar.

“This is what you do to the person you love,” she said.

Wall said the extent of the injuries were significant, which she saw during the trial, which also included 9-1-1 calls. During the trial, Thompson claimed self-defense and claimed he struck the victim only twice.

“No way could two punches cause that much injury,” Wall said.

Wall said there was flesh on the floor and walls and a massive amount of bruises in the photographs. Wall graphically described the victim’s injuries, which included a mouth injury in which the teeth cut through her bottom lip. Bruises were found all over the body and took three months to heal. A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy described the victim’s injuries as the worst he had ever seen in his career.

Upon his release from prison, Thompson will serve a three-year mandatory sentence of community control. He was credited 147 days in jail served. A request for restitution will be resolved by an agreement entry with the state and Huffman at a later date.

Thompson https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_MUGSHOTS_34738631.jpg Thompson