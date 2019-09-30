Pet of th Week

Meet Bernie

Bernie was picked up stray, along with his friend Jake, and this boy was never reclaimed by his owner. He is about 1 year old and he is very timid and withdrawn. He seems to be very fearful and will need the right home, with an owner who is very patient and committed to helping him come out of his shell and learn to trust. Because of his fearful tendency, Bernie would probably do best in a home with either no children or older children who can respect that he will need a little time to trust. Often times these very nervous dogs take a little longer to settle in, but they end up developing the strongest bond. Once they realize they can trust their people, they are devoted. If you are interested in meeting Bernie and think your home and family could be the right fit, come in and meet this handsome boy today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.