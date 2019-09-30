Area briefs

Coats being collected

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with Sunset Cleaners in Troy, Piqua and West Milton will be accepting children’s coats, in good condition, for distribution to needy children in Miami County.

“Operation Cover-Up” is being offered for the 29th year. Coats will be accepted at Troy, Piqua and West Milton Sunset Cleaners and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Coats will be distributed at the Miami County Fairgrounds Shop and Crop building from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Deadline for coats will be Oct. 25.

Questions can be directed to 440-6078.

Women’s Right to Vote movie set

PIQUA — The YWCA Public Policy committee will be showing an HBO movie based on the fight for women’s right to vote on Monday, Oct. 7, or Monday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

The movie shows the initial efforts of two women to win the right to vote for all women and how this movement grows over a span of eight years. It depicts prison time for those women on the picket line and the final vote where the amendment passes giving all women the right to vote.

“We feel that this is a very powerful movie and would like to share it with area students and the community,” said Barb Davis, YWCA Public Policy Committee member. “The entire movie is approximately two hours in length and we will condense it to a little over 60 minutes by giving an overview of the beginning of the movie as well as an introduction of the main characters prior to the showing of the last 60 minutes of the movie.”

The movie is free of charge and YWCA membership is not required. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

For more information, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Invasive plants to be discussed

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Plants Behaving Badly” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. Oct. 4. Master Gardener Volunteer Elaine Richards will share information about invasive species to be aware of, plants that might be a danger to human health, and others.

The session will be in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse in Troy. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is requested. For more details contact the extension office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. The session is limited to 35 people. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.