Sunday armed robbery reported at Dollar General

PIQUA — An unknown suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash on Sunday following an armed robbery reported Sunday evening at Dollar General in Piqua.

The robbery was reported at Dollar General, located on the 9000 block of Looney Road in Piqua at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. A black male subject on foot approached a clerk at the Dollar General, demanding money from the cash register drawer, according to the Piqua Police Department. He took the money and fled the scene, and he was last seen walking southbound from the business on Sunday. The suspect also appeared to be armed with a handgun during the incident.

There were no reported injuries following the robbery. There was one other employee and a customer and her three children present at Dollar General during the robbery. None of the other people present in the business were aware of the robbery until after the suspect had left, Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said.

The suspect was wearing a jacket and mask covering his face during the robbery, but he was described as a black male subject, approximately six feet tall, and having a slender build. Video surveillance was also collected from the scene.

Residents can anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip online, visit the city’s website or bit.ly/2nbgxH2 for more information. The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027.

Suspect took undisclosed amount of cash

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.