Area briefs

Meet your community helpers

TIPP CITY — Meet the people who protect and serve the community on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6-7:30 p.m. in downtown Tipp City. This is your chance to meet local police officers, firefighters, EMS professionals, and city workers. See the vehicles they use on their jobs and ask questions about the work they do. This is also your chance to meet local health professionals and a representative from the Miami County Park District. This interactive event is for families with kids of all ages. This event is co-sponsored by TMCS and the Tipp City Public Library. No registration is required.

Circus skills class offered

TIPP CITY — Learn and perform various circus skills taught by Victor Thomas (aka Ranger Rick). Students will engage in several beginning circus skills and skits, including juggling and magic tricks with the opportunity to perform for their families and friends at the end of the five week course beginning Oct. 1. All material is provided. The classes will be held at the Broadway MPR/Broadway Gym from 6:30-8 p.m. for five consecutive Tuesdays. The cost for the course is $32 for residents and $34 for nonresidents. All skill levels are welcome. Registration is required. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Register for youth recreational basketball

TIPP CITY — Register now for Tipp Monroe Community Services’ Recreational Basketball. The cost is $75 for the first child, $70 for additional children. The fee for nonresidents is $90 for all children.

Registration is open until Oct. 18. Late registration for grades 3-6 will be open until Oct. 25 with a $10 late fee added. Late registration for grades 7-12 will be open until Nov. 20 with a $10 late fee added. This program is available for residents and nonresidents.

To register, visit the TMCS website, tmcomservices.org. If you have any questions or need assistance, call 667-8631.

Create holiday projects

PIQUA — Meet with area artist, Dennis Walker, to create your own miniature solid glass pumpkin (1 ½-inch round) along with a glass ghost just in time for Halloween. The class, which is limited in space, will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 in Walker’s Piqua studio. An overflow class is scheduled for Oct. 9 if needed.

Participants will have individualized instruction while the others observe in making this unique mini-spun pumpkin and ghost. “Walker is a well-known artist and has had displays for Piqua’s Taste of the Arts and other area events,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA Executive Director. “He is amazing in the glass work that he creates and designs. We are so fortunate to be able to offer this class to community members,” she added.

Registration and paid fees must be made by Wednesday, September 25, to insure a place in the class according to Baker. Cost of the class is $30 along with YWCA membership of $32.10 is needed for the class. For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne Street or call 773-6626.

Fall Rummage Sale planned

TROY — A Fall Rummage Sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women on Friday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin, Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, household goods, and clothing are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For further information, please call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

Kayaking class upcoming

PIQUA — The Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA, 223 W. High St., will be offering a kayaking class on Thursday, Oct. 24. The class will run 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class is designed for beginning kayakers who want to learn the basics of the sport.

The fee for the class is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for non YMCA members. Class size is limited to four participants, and you must be at least 14 years of age to participate.

The class will be taught by Jeff Lange, a local kayaking enthusiast who is also a certified kayak instructor with the American Canoe Association. Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the class.

Kayaking is a very popular and fun water sport that individuals can easily learn and do. There are many opportunities for renting a kayak around the Dayton area, as well as many waterways to go kayaking on.

For more information, or to register for the kayaking class please contact Donn Shade at the Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA at (937) 773-9622. Or you may email him at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

Newton’s 89th annual Fall Fair

PLEASANT HILL — The 89th annual Newton FFA/FCCLA Fall Fair will be held Friday, Oct. 4 at Newton Local Schools.

Plan to enter your favorite baked goods, canned goods, sewing or craft project, home-grown vegetables or carved pumpkin and even antique tractors. Ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded. Entries will be received from 6:30 a.m. until noon the day of the event. Entry blanks and Fall Fair books may be obtained from any FCCLA or FFA member, in the Vo-Ag or Office, or by calling 676-2002.

A dinner will feature pork sandwiches, red skinned potatoes, green beans, applesauce or coleslaw, and homemade desserts and a drink. The price of the dinner is $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under the age of 6. Serving time will be from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.

The Newton High School Marching Band will perform at 6 p.m. on the soccer field. Following the performance, there will be a Kiddie Tractor pull for all Newton Township kids.

This year for the entertainment, the FFA/FCCLA will host a “Class Challenge.” Admission will be $2 per person and will begin at 7:45 p.m. The winner of the Class Challenge will have to kiss a baby pig.

Crop Walk to be held

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Council of Churches is sponsoring the annual Nancy Schlafman Memorial Crop Walk. It will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, at 201 S. Main Street in West Milton at the Hoffman United Methodist Church. Registration begins at 1:45 p.m. The approximately three-mile walk will start at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to participate in this cause to help end hunger as 25 percent of funds received will be used to purchase food and given to families in need at Christmas time who live in Union Township. Online donations may be made by going to crophungerwalk.org/westmilton. For more information, call Les Trittschuh at (937) 478-8093.