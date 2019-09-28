Nominations accepted for outstanding citizen, businesses

TIPP CITY — Nominations are now being accepted for the Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Young Professional of the Year awards presented by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. This recognition is awarded annually to businesses and individuals who show a significant, worthwhile contribution to the community.

Businesses nominated must be established for a minimum of three years and located in Tipp City, Monroe or Bethel Township (45371).

Individuals nominated must be residents of Tipp City, Monroe or Bethel Township (45371).

Past award recipients include:

Citizen of the Year in 2018 — Dee Gillis, 2017 — Matthew Buehrer, 2016 — Gordon Pittenger, Sr., and 2015 — Heather Bailey.

Young Professional of the Year in 2018 — Rachel Billups, 2017 — Michelle Ireton, 2016 — Kristy Reis, and 2015 — Simon Patry.

Small Business of the Year in 2018 – Glaser Softwater, 2017 — Field Property Management, 2016 — Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home, and 2015 — Bash Foo.

Business of the Year in 2018 — Randall Residence, 2017 — Broadway Hair Studio, 2016 — Monroe Federal Bank, and 2015 — Proto Plastics.

The complete list of past recipients, 2019 nomination forms, and additional information about the award criteria are available at www.tippcitychamber.org or at the Chamber office located at 12 S. 3rd St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

Completed nominations should be received at the Tipp City Chamber by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. The awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual holiday gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Call or email Liz Sonnanstine at667-8300 or Liz@TippCityChamber.org for additional information.