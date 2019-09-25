MCPD celebrates Farm Bureau 100th anniversary

The corn maze at Lost Creek Reserve of the Miami County Park District celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Miami County Farm Bureau will be open to visitors during Fall Farm Fest and is available for rental through the Miami County Park District.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

The corn maze at Lost Creek Reserve of the Miami County Park District celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Miami County Farm Bureau will be open to visitors during Fall Farm Fest and is available for rental through the Miami County Park District. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved