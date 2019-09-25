Special Olympics golfers bring home medals

CINCINNATI — Miami County Magic golfers competed at the Ohio Special Olympics Golf Tournament at Meadow Links & Golf Academy in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Special Olympics golf athletes are paired with a volunteer partner for competition throughout the season. Partner teams must qualify for the state tournament by competing in regional tournaments. This year’s Miami County Magic golf pairs included the following teams: Michael Sorauf and Julie Williams, and Tyler Hadlock and Doug Snipes (both pairs won gold medals at state); Bailey Buck and Joy Starry (won a silver medal at state); and Larry Schide and Ed Hatem, Matt Hickman and Harry Bashore, Tommy Cramer and Randy Miller, Jamie Campbell and Mark Nagley (all won bronze medals at state).

Miami County Special Olympics is a program of the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). To learn more about Riverside, Miami County Special Olympics or for information about volunteering, visit www.riversidedd.org.