New buyer looking at Tipp City Foodtown

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — A second potential buyer is now looking at Tipp City Foodtown, offering two possible ways around a controversial store closing that would leave residents without a grocery store anywhere in town.

“Tipp City has two people currently looking at it,” store owner Jim Davis said. “Hopefully I’ll know more by the end of this week.”

Davis, who also owns grocery stores in Trotwood, Dayton and Sidney, recently announced he would be forced to close both the Tipp City and Trotwood Foodtown stores. One potential buyer expressed interest in the Tipp City Foodtown soon after the closings were announced, and another has now expressed interest in the store. Davis is still seeking a potential buyer for the Trotwood Foodtown.

“A couple of guys are very interested,” he said of the Tipp City store. “Trotwood, there’s nothing.”

Davis said he could not reveal the identity of either of the potential buyers currently looking at Tipp City Foodtown. “I don’t want to say something, and then it doesn’t happen,” he said.

Davis opened the Tipp City Foodtown 16 years ago, taking over at the former Chmiel’s Market location. The store is the only fully-stocked grocery store in Tipp City, and currently employs approximately 40 people.