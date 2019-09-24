Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: There was a theft complaint at 6:10 a.m. on Sept. 20 on the 100 block of South Wayne Street.

A generator was reported stolen from a rental property at 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 20 on the 700 block of West High Street.

There was a report of a theft at noon on Sept. 22 at the Woodgate Apartments on Covington Avenue. Marquis D. Purter, 32, of Dayton, was charged with theft in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip accident at 7:35 a.m. on Sept. 20 on the 600 block of Lindsey Street.

BURGLARY: On Sept. 20, there was a report of a burglary that had taken place on the 1600 block of South Street within the last two weeks. The investigation is pending.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 20 on the 9000 block of North County Road 25-A.

A two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 20 near Wendy’s on Ash Street.

A two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported at approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the area of Looney Road and Ash Street. A traffic citation was issued for an improper turn.

TRESPASSING: There was a trespassing complaint at Home Depot on Ash Street at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.

IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER: There was a report of a male subject walking around the area claiming to be an off duty police officer investigating a theft at 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 20 on the 800 block of Washington Avenue. The male was located and charged. Robert J. Obrien, 49, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor impersonating a peace officer in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a disturbance after a local high school football game near the Piqua Junior High School at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

There was a report of an intoxicated neighbor urinating on someone else’s vehicle at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 21 on the 1000 block of Boone Street. An officer spoke with the suspect neighbor about the complaint. The suspect neighbor eventually admitted he did urinate on the vehicle and was cited for disorderly conduct. Kenneth B. Jones, 37, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a female subject lying in the street and then asking people to hit her or run her over at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the area of East Water and North Main streets. She was warned for disorderly, and she continued to scream. She then resisted arrest and attempted to assault an officer. She was incarcerated. Latosha S. Atkins, 27, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony assault on a peace officer, first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a complaint of juveniles vandalizing Mote Park on Gordon Street at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 21. Two juveniles were charged with being unruly.

ASSAULT: There was a report of several subjects fighting at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the area of Marlboro and Fairfax avenues. Upon arrival, witnesses stated a male subject struck a black male and a female. The male subject was arrested on assault charges and incarcerated. David L. Wimmer, 46, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.