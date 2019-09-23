Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Miami County Health Department

Sept. 5

• Subway, 998 N. Market St., Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed unapproved employee beverage container stored on shelving above clean equipment and products.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed the hand sink in the back of the kitchen was blocked by a large plastic bowl and lid to tea dispenser. Person In Charge (PIC) was able to move these items to keep the hand sink clear.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards behind the front counter where sandwiches are cut and then wrapped were scored and scratched and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the counter under the tea dispensers were soiled with residual food debris accumulations. It appears tea has been spilled and allowed to dry, leaving a sticky residual behind.

Critical: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Observed no approved backflow prevention device on the newly installed water line to fill up lemonade and tea.

Critical: Plumbing system components not constructed or repaired with approved materials. Observed plumbing system components of the new lemonade and tea fill-up line are not constructed or repaired with approved materials.

Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Observed plumbing system on new lemonade and tea fill line does not comply with Ohio Plumbing Code.

Sept. 6

• Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed one tray of cooked chicken stored below ground beef on a speed rack in the walk-in cooler. PIC was able to move cooked chicken to top shelf of speed rack, above raw animal proteins.

• Arbogast Buick Pontiac GMC Inc., 3540 S. County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Taco Bell, 1420 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Staunton Country Store, 17 S. State Route, Troy — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with Level II certification in food protection. Observed no Level II Food Safety Certification in facility.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw shell eggs stored over cheese and deli meats in the two-door glass Pepsi cooler in the back. PIC was able to move eggs to bottom shelf.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed wire vegetable strainer holding lettuce that had just be washed. The wire vegetable strainer was soiled with residual food debris build up. PIC was able to wash/rinse/sanitize strainer during inspection. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being hot-held at the proper temperature. Observed hot dogs on rotating hot dog rack holding at 112 degrees Fahrenheit. PIC reheated to 165 degrees to hot hold at 135 degrees or above.

Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level I Certification requirements. Observed no Level I Food Safety Certification in facility.

Sept. 9

• Big Mike’s Gas N Go LLC, 8561 State Route 201, Tipp City — Handwashing sink water below 100 degrees. During start of inspection, it was observed that the hand sinks throughout facility were only able to reach 83.4 degrees. PIC noticed that the breaker for the water heater was tripped and reset it. At the end of inspection , the water at each hand sink was observed over 100 degrees.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s). Observed two Danish donuts, individually packaged for consumer self service, out on the counter by the cash register, that were not labeled and did not contain the proper ingredient or food allergen information. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed wood shelving in back storage room and in the kitchen area that have the tops and sides of the shelves painted but need to have the bottoms painted so they are smooth, easily cleanable, and non-porous and non-absorbent.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed hot dogs stored directly in Sterilite containers in the walk-in cooler. Sterilite container are not food grade plastics and not an approved food contact surface. PIC was able to put parchment paper in Sterilite containers so that the hot dogs do not directly contact the containers.

• Subway, 982 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the lid of the ice bin of the fountain soda machines in the back and in the front lobby. Also, the ice shoot flaps were observed with mold growth on them. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper reheating of food for hot-holding. Observed cooked chicken breast at 121 degrees and meatballs at 104 degrees in the hot-holding unit in the back for drive through. PIC stated they are reheated for hot holding in the microwave to 135F and then placed in the hot holding wells. PIC stated that an employee must have not heated them up long enough in the microwave before placing in the hot holding units by the drive through in the back. PIC reheated to 165 degrees to hot-hold at 135 degrees or above in the hot-holding wells.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting board attached to vegetable slicer is deeply scored, scratched, and stained. Replace cutting board.

No sanitizer test kit available. Observed the absence of chlorine testing strips for the green, in-use, knife storage/sanitizer station.

Critical: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Observed new fill nozzle for lemonade and tea does not have a backflow prevention device.

Critical: Plumbing system components not constructed or repaired with approved materials. Observed tubing for new lemonade and tea fill nozzle not constructed of food grade material.

Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Observed plumbing system does not comply with Ohio Plumbing Code. The new fill nozzle for the lemonade and tea does not have a backflow preventer and does not have a food grade hose.

Critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed the air gap on both fountain soda machines was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage. Increase air gap to twice diameter of drain line.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed residual food build up and dirt under the shelving in the back dry storage area, on the floors of the walk-in cooler under the shelving, on the floor and wall behind the water heater in the back by dry storage, and observed a large amount of mold and dirt residual on the counter and wall behind the fountain soda machine in the lobby. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Sept. 11

• Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ants were observed around the Pepsi soda fountain and slushie machines. PIC stated the slushi machine is scheduled to be removed and the Pepsi will be contact to clean the machine. All surfaces around the machine will be cleaned, according to the PIC.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without a sanitizing solution test kit. Obtain the proper sanitizing solution test kit. During the reinspection, the PIC stated the chlorine sanitizing test strips had been ordered.

Repeat: In the store display area, multiple cabinets, display cases, etc., were observed with food and dust debris build-up. Clean all cabinets, display cases and storage/holding surfaces. During the reinspection, the cleanliness had improved. Continue to improve the cleaning of hard to reach areas.

Repeat: The water line in the cabinet beneath the Pepsi soda fountain machine was observed leaking water. Repair or replace to prevent standing water. PIC stated Pepsi is responsible for repairing or replacing the machine. PIC stated he will contact Pepsi for repairs.

• Kroger, 731 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 12

• Hobart Arena’s Northeast Concession, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hobart Arena’s Northwest Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hobart Arena’s Southeast Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tony’s Bada Bing, LLC, 132 E. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who is Level II Food Safety Certified (Managerial). Have an individual obtain the certification.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: The internal surfaces of the ice machine were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up. PIC stated a professional was contacted to clean the ice machine and, according to the PIC, the professional is scheduled to be out any time.

Repeat: Multiple utensil storage containers in the kitchen area were observed with food debris build-up. Remove the utensils and clean. When returning the utensils back to the storage containers, ensure the handles are facing up.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: In the low boy reach-in cooler, Bella containers were observed being used to store food. Cease use of Bella containers and only use food grade containers or bags. PIC state she will discuss the use of the containers with the kitchen staff and once the food is gone the containers will be removed.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who is certified in Level I Food Safety. An individual needs to be on hand at all times who is either Level I or Level II Food Safety Certified.

• Hobart Arena’s Main Kitchen, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hobart Arena’s Southwest Concessions, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Springmeade Health Center, 4375 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust accumulation on the walls and ceiling around the dish machine area. Observed residual food debris build up under shelving in the dry storage area and under shelving in the kitchen. Observed residual debris build up under prep sink in kitchen area. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

• El Sombrero, 1700 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with Level II Food Safety Certification (Managerial). Have an individual obtain the certification. PIC stated and provided documentation that classes have stated for two individuals. Ensure the process is completed and a Level II (Managerial) Food Safety Certification is obtained.

Repeat: Multiple cutting boards were observed with scratches and scoring. Replace the cutting boards. Upon having discussions with the PIC, there was confusion on which cutting boards needed to be addressed. The smaller cutting boards were satisfactory, however, the cutting boards located on the prep coolers were observed with scratches and scoring. Replace the cutting boards located on the prep coolers.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Sept. 11

• East of Chicago, 1560 Covington Ave., Piqua — At least one person with Level II food safety training must be on staff. Observed dented food cans. Do not use severely dented cans. Label bulk containers of food product under prep table to prevent misuse. Provide scoop with handle for ingredients not cups to reduce hand contact. The food containers on the storage rack and cutting boards on rack and on prep units need to be cleaned. Chemicals stored next to new food containers in store room. Keep chemicals away from equipment to prevent possible contamination.

Sept. 12

• Winans Chocolate and Coffee, 310 Spring St., Piqua — Wiping cloths kept on counter. Keep these items in sanitizer between uses. Provide thermometers for both refrigerator units so temperature can be monitored. The door on the reach in refrigerator does not seal tight. Repair. Repair called in. Utensils not being rinsed properly when cleaned. Must wash with soapy water, then rinse with clean water, then sanitized. Accumulation of gnats by hand sink. Clean area thoroughly, walls and floors and also clean drain cover.

Sept. 19

Piqua Marathon, 226 W. Water St., Piqua — PIC was unaware of how monitor a machine. Company contacted and information obtained. Sandwiches arrived above 41 degrees. Transport took place in cardboard box. Should use insulated cooler to keep food below 41 degrees during transport.

Bing’s Place, 401 Weber St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.