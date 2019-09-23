Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 19

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 10000 block of State Route 48, Newberry Twp. on an unruly juvenile. The child’s case worker was contacted for possible removal from the foster home.

SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION: A deputy responded to the Super 9 Motel in Troy for an address verification. The deputy was informed that the offender had moved out nine days ago.

DISORDERLY: Deputies responded to the 2900 block of N. Montgomery County Line Road East in Monroe Township on a disorderly complaint. The reporting party stated a male on a bike was urinating in the yard, threw a chair and was screaming profanities at people. Timothy Severt was located and charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated trespassing.

JAIL ISSUE: Four deputies responded to the downtown jail to move inmates who were unwilling to cooperate and return to their cells. The inmates obeyed commands of the corrections officers and returned to their cell without further incident.

Sept. 20

TRESPASSING: A juvenile was trespassed from a property in the 500 block of W. Monroe Concord Road, Monroe Twp.

K9 DETAIL: A K9 sniff was conducted at Upper Valley Career Center of the buildings and the vehicles in the parking lot. The K9 alerted to a one vehicle in the parking lot. That vehicle was searched by school staff but nothing was located.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A supervisor at Upper Valley Career Center reported to SRO Osting that a student was found to have marijuana.

TENT FOUND: A deputy was informed by a passer-by that a tent was located off the recreational trail mile marker 9.25 near Troy. The tent was located and removed.

ILLEGAL DUMPING: A deputy responded to 3400 block of Cathcart Road on a report of approximately 10 trash bags dumped on the south side of the road. Mail was found in the trash belong to Cheryl Ferguson of Burton Road in Casstown. The deputy contacted her and she admitted to having someone dispose of the trash. The deputy gave her two days to have the trash cleaned up or she would be charged with illegal dumping. Case is pending.

Sept. 21

MAILBOX DAMAGED: A resident in the 6000 block of Newberry Washington Road, Newberry Two. reported his mailbox was damaged overnight.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the Twin Arch Reserve in the 3000 block of N. County Road 25A in Concord Twp. on a suspicious complaint. It was observed that someone attempted to kick in the door to a garage on the property.

Sept. 22

ANIMAL PROBLEM: A stray dog had killed chickens in the 6800 block of State Route 202, Tipp City. The dog was transported to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

KAYAK THEFT: A report of a kayak stolen was reported on Sept. 17. Two males were later found in the Tipp City area with the stolen kayak. Both males were charged with receiving stolen property.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of Kessler Cowlesville Rod, Union Twp. on a fraud complaint. The reporting party said he sent $900 to a man who claimed to be from Publisher’s Clearing House. Case Pending.

Sept. 23

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who failed to use a turn signal in the area of Wyndham Way and Piqua-Troy Road. Ryan Hufford was charged with driving under suspension, failing to signal a turn, possession of marijuana and arrested on a warrant for theft.