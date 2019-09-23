Tipp 18-year-old charged with robbery

TIPP CITY — A 18-year-old male subject reportedly admitted to police he intended to rob Speedway in Tipp City when he was caught there with a machete early Saturday morning.

Harley K. Nall, 18, of Tipp City, was charged with second-degree felony robbery and first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon on early Saturday morning. Nall had just turned 18 years old on Friday.

Tipp City police responded to a report of a suspicious male subject at Speedway, located at 1000 W. Main St. and South Garber Drive in Tipp City, at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the male, later identified as Nall, was watching the clerk at the business and asked the clerk if he was the only one working that night.

An officer responded, began speaking with Nall, and later observed a machete in Nall’s waistband, according to reports. The officer secured the machete, and Nall began to run. The officer ordered Nall to stop, drawing his taser as Nall was reportedly not being compliant at the time. Nall then complied and was taken into custody. Nall later admitted his intentions to commit a robbery at the Speedway using the machete, according to court records. The machete was reportedly 2 feet long. A scarf that Nall said was his mask was also recovered as evidence.

Nall was booked into the Miami County Jail on Saturday morning, and he continues to be held there on bond. He was arriagned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday morning.

Allegedly admitted intentions to rob Speedway with machete

