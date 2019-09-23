Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• HOBBIT FEAST, TRIVIA: A Hobbit Feast and Trivia Night will be offered from 6-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Bring a dish inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit.” Dress in costume (optional) for a fun night of “Lord of the Rings” and Hobbit trivia. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Stepping On from 10 a.m. to noon; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support D.R.E.A.M. pet rescue’s fundraiser by attending the Dine to Donate event at Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rapid Fired Pizza will donate 25 percent of purchases made by supporters who present the flier, dine in or carry-out. The flier is available online at facebook.com/Dream4pets and the Event page at Dream4pets.org. Funds raised are used to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs in Miami County and beyond.

• STORY HOUR: Story Hour will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bradford Public Library. Miss Candice has harvest fun planned for your preschoolers. Story Hour is offered to children age 3 to those who have not started kindergarten. Stories, games, puzzles, songs and activities to get your child ready for kindergarten fill each week. Registration is required. Come in or call 448-2612 to sign up.

• TINKER TUESDAY: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, at 3 p.m. for Tinker Tuesdays at the library. We put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math education by providing hands-on learning for kids in Kindergarten through sixth grade! An afternoon snack provided. No registration is required. Additional sessions scheduled for Oct. 15 and Nov. 12. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• YMCA SENIOR CENTER: The Miami County YMCA Piqua branch Senior Center is holding BP/BC screening from 9-10 a.m. on Sept. 24 and then Euchre tournament prizes at 10 a.m. The center is located at 307 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, call 937-778-5247.

• STORYTIME: Retired teacher Laurie Deubner will be holding Story Time at the J. R. Clarke Public Library in Covington. She is assisted by Sherry Angle. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period-of- time. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• TACO TUESDAY: Taco Tuesday will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving tacos for $1 until they run out.

Wednesday

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• KIWANIS PICNIC: The annual Kiwanis picnic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Troy Community Park in the brick shelter near the tennis courts. Kiwanis Club, Key Club, and Aktion Club members and guests are urged to attend. A main dish will be provided. Bring your favorite appetizer, side dish or dessert to share.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m,; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Tipp City Seniors will have a chicken and noodle dinner at Methodist Church.

• KIWANIS: Joe Gebhart will present “Vehicle safety/car inspection,” at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• DINNER: The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd. in Troy, will offer a sloppy joe sandwich dinner at 6 p.m.

• YOGA: Join the J. R. Clarke Public Library for YOGA every Wednesday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, beginning at 6:30 pm. You will learn to relax, make friends and create a “better feeling” you! Instructor is Lois Bunger. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer shredded chicken sandwiches for $4. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

• RESERVATIONS DUE: Reservations are due by midnight for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees luncheon set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Guest speakers will be Miami County OSHIIP (Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program) volunteers who will share information and answer your health insurance questions. The buffet lunch is $10, payable at the door. To reserve your spot, call Beth at 335-2771. This meeting is open to any retired public employee or currently employed public employee and guests.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: A lunch and learn will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. at Staunton Commons Apartments, 500 Staunton Road, Troy. The topic will be “Fall Prevention,” provided by Kettering Health Network. StoryPoint will provide lunch. To make a reservation, call (937) 558-3988.

• BARN DANCE: Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will host its 13th annual Barn Dance from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 512 Crescent Drive, Troy. The public is invited to this free community dance. The event will include square dancers, country music, homemade bean soup and corn bread and barbecue sandwiches. To make a reserviation, call Ru Stoltz at 332-1069.

• HISTORY AND MYSTERY: Join host Angie Hoschouer, from Woodlawn Cemetery, at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library and hear a presentation that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Learn about true accounts of Dayton’s own bank robbers, counterfeiters, and murderers. Graphic details are given, so this may not be suitable for all audiences. Registration is required by calling 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• TRAVEL TALK: Hawaii will be the subject of a Travel Talk at the Piqua Public Library from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join travel agent and retired teacher Cindy Zimfer as she shares her 2019 Hawaii trip. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• EQUINOX PRESENTATION: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. and enjoy a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as you enjoy the iconic wildlife art of Charley Harper and his unique view of wildlife and wild places. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by author Deborah Fleming, who has lived in rural Ohio and cared for its land for decades. “Resurrection of the Wild” is filled with lyrical meditations into life on Fleming’s farm, the impacts of mining and drilling industries, fox hunting, homesteading, and Ohio’s Amish community. Admission is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from this event, including the sale of Harper art, will support the mission of wildlife conservation.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, will offer its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Proceeds from the sale support the outreach ministries of Zion. This year’s profits will be used to help with the Memorial Day Tornado Disaster Relief effort. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday. There is plenty of parking in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110.

• NATURE CONNECT: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program “Insect Extravaganza” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join naturalist Raptor Rachel for an exciting adventure all about insects. Traverse the trails of Charleston Falls Preserve to look for and learn all about the insects that call Ohio home. Dig in the pond and sweep the prairie in search of all kinds of incredible invertebrates. Students will become Monarch butterflies and fly south to Mexico in our larger-than-life “Monarch Migration Mayhem” gameboard. Dress comfortably and for the weather. Parents are welcome to join their students on this adventure. Parents of children who choose to explore independently must remain on site for the duration of the program. Feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Meet in the overflow parking lot. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out-of-county residents. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and Retire MD-IQ program at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) will host a public participation open house meetings to review the final draft of the 2019 Greater Miami Valley Region Transportation Coordination Plan and the draft Program of Projects funded with FTA Section 5310 from 4-6 p.m. at the city of Piqua Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St., Piqua. If you are unable to attend the meetings, you may review the materials outlining the proposed projects on MVRPC’s website at www.mvrpc.org.

• WORD: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley will present Microsoft Word for Beginners at Troy-Miami County Public Library at 10 a.m. Get started using Microsoft Word with this beginner’s introduction to using basic tool to create a document as well as efficient editing. For adults. Registration is required for this class at tmcpl.org or by calling 339.0502, Ext. 117.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• CREATE AND ANIMATE: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. for an exploration of books through stories and activities. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth. A snack is provided at each meeting. No registration is required. Additional sessions are scheduled for Oct. 10, 24, and Nov. 7 at 1:30 and 4 p.m.

• STORY TIME: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 3 p.m. for an inclusive and interactive storytime to be enjoyed by all children but especially those that may get the “wiggles” or have trouble focusing through a traditional storytime. This program is appropriate for children ages 3-6 and may include stories, songs, finger plays, and movement. No registration is required. Additional sessions scheduled for Oct. 10 and 24. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Troy Elks’ 2019 Quarter Auction Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Elks’ Ballroom, located at 17 W. Franklin St. in Troy. The doors and kitchen open at 6 p.m. The auction will be held at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per paddle. There will be a 50/50 drawing. Concession will be available. Proceeds benefit Isaiah’s Place in Troy and Troy Elks #833 Causes. For more information, call (937) 901-8151.

• CRAFTS: The Miami County YMCA Piqua branch Senior Center will be making crafts on Sept. 26. The center is located at 307 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, call 937-778-5247.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library will host the “Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness!” If you enjoy a specific craft; such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything else, including enjoying reading a book, and are tired of doing your craft alone, then this is the night for you! All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay till about 8 p.m. when the library closes. You can talk and share to your heart’s content. Everyone is welcome. This special evening will begin on Thursday, Sept. 26 and every Thursday, thereafter. The library will be closed on holidays. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad is available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BOARD MEETING: Tje Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy Sidney Road, Troy, and is open to the public.

Friday

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a rib-eye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hot dog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• OKTOBERFEST: The Seventh annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest will be held on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. The event will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner and a variety of other German and American foods, and music, raffles, carnival rides, and games. The Flashback Band will perform on Friday evening. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for cardio drumming on Fridays at 11 a.m. All equipment and water provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, will offer its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Proceeds from the sale support the outreach ministries of Zion. This year’s profits will be used to help with the Memorial Day Tornado Disaster Relief effort. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday. There is plenty of parking in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185 in Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; a meal site at 11 a.m.; and hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• DINNER: The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd. in Troy, will offer a pizza dinner at 6 p.m.

• DINNER: Come in for a fish, sausage and sauerkraut meal at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• FESTIVAL: The St. Boniface Oktoberfest will be offered from 5-11 p.m. at the corner of South Downing and Miami streets. The Flashback Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. Food, games, music, carnival rides, and pony rides (6-9 p.m.) will be offered.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 and $9, respectively, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be offered for $12.

Saturday

• DANCE EVENT: A Hayner Contra Dance event featuring traditional American dance that utilizes a “caller” and a live band will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Requires pre-registration at TroyHayner.org/contradance.

• DINNER: The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd. in Troy, will offer a stuffed pork chops dinner at 6 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• OKTOBERFEST: The Seventh annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest will be held from 2-11 p.m. on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. The event will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner and a variety of other German and American foods, and music, raffles, carnival rides, and games.

• CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band will present its final concert of the summer season at the Tipp City Mum Festival at noon in the Tipp City Park on North Third Street and Park Avenue in Tipp City. Immediately after the parade, the band opens free entertainment on the outdoor stage located on the festival grounds inside the park. Admission to the Mum Festival is free, with plenty of food and crafts available for purchase. For information, call 335-1178.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POT PIE: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offers its annual chicken pot pie supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes homemade pot pie noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw or applesauce, beverages, and a variety of homemade desserts, pies and cakes. The price is $8 a person and $3 for children 10 years old and under. Carry-outs will be available. Use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

• BEER GARDEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, in conjunction with the Mum Festival, will host a beer garden (open to the public) along with food and other drinks. Come inside to eat and cool off. Food and drinks will be offered from noon to 8 p.m.

• FESTIVAL: The St. Boniface Oktoberfest will be offered from 2-11 p.m. at the corner of South Downing and Miami streets. The Small Town Brothers Band will perform from 7-11 p.m. Food, games, music, and carnival rides will be offered.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• BOOK SIGNING: Susan Furlong will be in the Tippecanoe Historical Society booth at the Mum Festival in the Tipp Park to sign copies of her new book “Steadfast Will I Be.” She will be there noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Stop by and pick up a copy and take a little time to browse around the display of interesting items from the museum, including Tipp City history related items for sale.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to- order and available for $7, children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving hours are from 8-11 a.m.

• BEER GARDEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a beer garden (open to the public) from noon to 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available.

Monday

• MONDAY MATINEE: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Monday natinee at 12:30 p.m. Re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time with our theme of the month is “Whodunit?” This week will be “And Then There Were None” from 1945. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• LEGO LANDING GROUP: On the last Monday of every month, the J.R. Clarke Public will hold “Lego Landing Group” for kids. Do you wish your child was more creative or perhaps you want your child to be more of a problem solver, then this is the place? Mrs. Kim Woloch will have new ideas and oversee these projects. This will be held at 3:15 p.m., except for Monday holidays. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m. and the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TALES: Bring your imaginations and explore with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. for Animal Tales and Other Tales, a family story time. Your family will enjoy stories, music, and activities at these fun-filled family, multi-age story times. For all ages. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 12, or register online at tmcpl.org.

Oct. 1

• STORY HOUR: Story Hour will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bradford Public Library. Miss Candice has harvest fun planned for your preschoolers. Story Hour is offered to children age 3 to those who have not started kindergarten. Stories, games, puzzles, songs and activities to get your child ready for kindergarten fill each week. Registration is required. Come in or call 448-2612 to sign up.

• STORYTIME: Retired teacher Laurie Deubner will be holding Story Time at the J. R. Clarke Public Library in Covington. She is assisted by Sherry Angle. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period-of- time. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.