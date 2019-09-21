Posted on by


A member of the Troy Historical Society interviews Mabel Cain, of Troy, during Concord Elementary School’s 100-year anniversary celebration on Saturday. Cain, 105, was a member of the first class to be enrolled at Concord. The school, for which construction was finished in 1919, opened officially during the 1920-1921 school year.

A member of the Troy Historical Society interviews Mabel Cain, of Troy, during Concord Elementary School’s 100-year anniversary celebration on Saturday. Cain, 105, was a member of the first class to be enrolled at Concord. The school, for which construction was finished in 1919, opened officially during the 1920-1921 school year.


Aimee Hancock | Miami Valley Today

Concord Elementary fourth-grader and student council member Liam Westerfield, son of Kara and Brian Westerfield, gives a tour of the school to visitor, and former Concord student, Jo Wildman, of Dayton.


Aimee Hancock | Miami Valley Today

A member of the Troy Historical Society interviews Mabel Cain, of Troy, during Concord Elementary School’s 100-year anniversary celebration on Saturday. Cain, 105, was a member of the first class to be enrolled at Concord. The school, for which construction was finished in 1919, opened officially during the 1920-1921 school year.

Concord Elementary fourth-grader and student council member Liam Westerfield, son of Kara and Brian Westerfield, gives a tour of the school to visitor, and former Concord student, Jo Wildman, of Dayton.

A member of the Troy Historical Society interviews Mabel Cain, of Troy, during Concord Elementary School’s 100-year anniversary celebration on Saturday. Cain, 105, was a member of the first class to be enrolled at Concord. The school, for which construction was finished in 1919, opened officially during the 1920-1921 school year.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_mabel.jpgA member of the Troy Historical Society interviews Mabel Cain, of Troy, during Concord Elementary School’s 100-year anniversary celebration on Saturday. Cain, 105, was a member of the first class to be enrolled at Concord. The school, for which construction was finished in 1919, opened officially during the 1920-1921 school year. Aimee Hancock | Miami Valley Today

Concord Elementary fourth-grader and student council member Liam Westerfield, son of Kara and Brian Westerfield, gives a tour of the school to visitor, and former Concord student, Jo Wildman, of Dayton.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_tour.jpgConcord Elementary fourth-grader and student council member Liam Westerfield, son of Kara and Brian Westerfield, gives a tour of the school to visitor, and former Concord student, Jo Wildman, of Dayton. Aimee Hancock | Miami Valley Today