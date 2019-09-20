WACO Fly-In 2019 is underway

WACO Chief Pilot Bob Wagner taxis to the rides area to meet his first riders for the 2019 WACO Fly-In going on both Saturday and Sunday at WACO Field in Troy. The event attracts pilots of WACO and many other types of aircraft to Historic WACO Field where there will be plenty of flying aircraft, static aiarcraft, airplane talk, and, of course, the opportunity to take a ride in a WACO bi-plane.

