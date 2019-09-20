Area briefs

Roads to close

TROY — On Sunday, Sept. 22, at 12:30 p.m., the Public Square will be closed at Water Street, Walnut Street, Franklin Street and Cherry Street to facilitate the Fulton’s Supper on the Square event. The roadways are expected to reopen at approximately 11 p.m.

Motorists are asked to be aware of this event.

AMR/AMI project underway

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department’s Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)/Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project Phase 1 has commenced as of Sept. 16.

The AMR/AMI Project Phase 1 involves upgrading the current metering system with a new Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system. This project allows meters to be read with Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and eliminates monthly manual reads. The project includes meter upgrades and the addition of Meter Interface Unit (MIU) for current customers in the Phase 1 scope.

The meters and MIU’s are being installed by Advanced Utility Services, LLC (AUS), contractors working for Miami County Sanitary Engineering. AUS will contact customers by home visit, phone, e-mail and/or door hanger to schedule an appointment for meter change outs that require access inside a home. Customer may also see AUS working in their neighborhood.

The tentative schedule for upgrades of Miami County Sanitary Engineering Water and Sewer District neighborhoods is as follows: Monnin Estates, Casstown, Brandt/Phoneton/Wiley, Deer Cliff Run, Evanston, Swailes Run, and North County Road 25-A.

For additional information, contact the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department at 440-5653 or visit www.miamicountyohio.gov/AMR_AMI.

AED, CPR class offered

PIQUA — The Piqua Fire Department will be offering an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) class along with training in hands-only CPR from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at the YWCA Piqua.

“Training includes a hands-on demo on how to use and become comfortable with an AED machine. CPR, an American Heart Association lifesaving technique, does not require mouth-to-mouth contact,” said YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker. “This class does not include certification, but is meant to acquaint participants in using both techniques in case of an emergency.”

YWCA membership is not required to take the class and there is no class fee. Class size is limited so it is recommended that interested individuals sign up early.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Flag football offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services’ NFL Flag Football registration has begun and runs until Sept. 13. There will be two co-ed age groups: Grades K-2 and 3-5. Register online at tmcomservices.org. All games will have certified referees.

Games will be held at Kyle Park. The cost is $80 for residents and $95 for non-residents. The registration fee includes an NFL jersey, flag belt and flags. Late registration will be accepted on a limited basis after Sept. 14 and will include a $10 late fee. Games and practices will be held on Sundays beginning on Oct. 6 and run until Nov. 10.

Volunteer coaches are always needed, contact TMCS if you would like to volunteer.