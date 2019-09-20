Area briefs

Roads to close

LAURA — Arcanum Road will be closed Monday, Sept. 23 around 8 a.m. through Tuesday, Sept, 24 for a culvert replacement. The location of the work is between the Stauffer Road and State Route 721.

Also, Bellefontaine Road will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 27 for two culvert replacements. The location of the work is between Palmer Road and State Route 235. The first culvert to be replaced is 0.36 miles northeast of Palmer Road.

Medicare update offered at YWCA

PIQUA — Mary Leep-Pichert, an Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) Community liaison, will present a Medicare Update Program at the YWCA Piqua from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. The program is free and open to the public, YWCA membership is not required.

Information about traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage (HMOs, PPOs and PFFSs) along with Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D) will be presented. The presentation will be followed by questions and answers and, if time permits, a one-on-one time for questions will take place. The beginning of the Medicare insurance

Enrollment period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those about to turn 65 or those already enrolled in Medicare to get questions answered,” said YWCA Executive DirectorLeesa Baker, “We are pleased that an OSHIIP liaison from the Ohio Department of Insurance will be with us for this very informative program.”

Those interested in attending are asked to call the YWCA (773-6626) to register. For more information, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Strollers in Motion to begin

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a new program called Strollers in Motion. Participants will experience a total body workout incorporating strolling, strength and resistance training, balance work and toning. The provider is Valerie Brickner with Strollers in Motion. Meet at Kyle Park for the first meeting. Participants will be notified weekly of meeting locations. There are two sessions: Session I begins from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 for five Tuesdays. Session II begins from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 for five Tuesdays. The cost of each session is $40 for residents and $42 for nonresidents. A punch card option is available (good for 5 classes of your choice). Pre-registration is required. Register online and pay at tmcomservices.org.

For more information, visit tmcomservices.org.

Policy available for review

TROY — The one-year housing plans and policies for the Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority are on file and open to review and comment by interested parties between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Office, 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. There have been no significant changes to the plan.

There will be a public hearing regarding the plans and policiesat 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Authority Office, 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

History program set

PIQUA — On Saturday, Oct. 5, author Allan Ferguson will be at the Johnston Farm to share the history of U.S. 36. He will be in the museum at 1:30 p.m. to share the story of little known part of our local history.

This is also the day we celebrate many things autumn. There will be canal boat rides, smores, music, and a variety of demonstrations and activities for the family to enjoy during an early fall afternoon. New for 2019 will be an exhibit of antique tractors.

In the summer kitchen area, once again the many uses of the paw paw will be a feature of the afternoon.

Join the staff and volunteers of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency for this special fall celebration and take part in activities that will carry you back to an earlier time in Ohio. Take time to tour the historic Johnston Home, visit the Indian and Canal Museum, take a ride on the General Harrison of Piqua, and learn more about the Pike’s Peak Coast to Coast Highway.

Admission for this event is $9 for adults, $4 for students 6-12, free to visitors 5 and under plus Johnston Farm Friends and Ohio History Connection members. AAA and Senior discounts are also honored. For more information about the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency and its special events, or how to become a supporting member call 773-2522 or visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com