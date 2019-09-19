Covington BOE honors students

COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education honored seniors Morgan Lowe and Fletcher Metz as part of its “Student Spotlight” during the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday.

“These are two really great kids and some of Covington’s best and brightest,” said Superintendent Gene Gooding.

High School Principal Josh Meyer spoke briefly about Fletcher and why he feels him to be deserving of recognition.

“He’s a very hard working, dedicated young man and a fine example for our students,” Meyer said. “I can’t say enough about how Fletcher balances his school work, his ‘work’ work, his athletics, along with band, and meeting his commitments and his requirements at UVCC.”

After graduation, Fletcher said he will begin a 17-week basic training to become a Calvary Scout for the U.S. Army.

“After that, I’m going to be in (the Army) for three years and 19 weeks and if I decide I want to continue, I’m going to just keep going until I get to the top,” Fletcher said.

Similarly, Morgan is also seeking a career within the military, having already completed basic training.

“Morgan went to basic training this past summer and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class,” Meyer said. “I can’t even imagine the physical and mental endurance and skill that it took to do that, but it’s a credit to her and how mentally tough she is.”

Morgan has worked at the Piqua YMCA and a local Mexican restaurant, Meyer said, and participates in multiple sports.

“To say that Morgan is well-rounded and has a variety of skills would be an understatement. I can’t say how amazing it is that she succeeds at a high level at all of those different activities,” Meyer said. “Kids like Fletcher and Morgan are why I like my job because they work hard, they’re great leaders in the school, they’re dedicated to Covington and to making themselves better and to making everyone around them better.”

After graduation, Morgan plans to attend Advanced Individual Training for eight weeks at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

“After that, I plan on going to college; either in Hawaii or some place down south,” she said.

Meyer also recognized music teacher Jessica Moore during the “Staff Spotlight.”

“She’s done a terrific job of building interest in the music program, and not only that, but the quality of music they put out and the successful musicians across all disciplines, whether it be the band instruments or the choir, is just great,” Meyer said. “She has also built a culture of accountability where everyone knows what’s expected of them and what they’re supposed to do. I can’t say enough about that.”

During the superintendent’s report, the board accepted six donations. One, from the Covington Community Chest/Felger Trust, in the amount of $25,000, will go toward football field improvements.

“We are extremely blessed by how supportive this community is to the school district,” Gooding said. “I don’t know of another school district that has the opportunities for community support — financially or otherwise — that we do here, so we’re very fortunate.”

Donations were also accepted from the following entities:

• Covington BUCC Boosters, for the athletic department/cheer uniforms and golf meals — $3,550.73

• Covington Savings & Loan, for the annual report/calendar — $2,000

• Covington FOE No. 3998, for One Call Now services — $1,272.96

• Numerous donors, for the girls “Pink Out” golf outing — $280

• Covington FOE No. 3998, for CES Student Council/Red Ribbon Week — $250

Gooding recognized Shawn Naff, head of maintenance, facilities and grounds within the district, for the work he put in replacing light bulbs throughout the high school this summer. Naff replaced all fluorescent bulbs with energy-efficient LED bulbs.

Naff was also able to get the district a $6,800 rebate through DP&L for making the switch to LED, and the district expects electrical bill savings on top of that. The elementary had already made the switch to LED previously.

Gooding spoke about a $45,000 donation received by the district on behalf of Roy Weikert. With this money, Gooding said the district was able to purchase the following:

• Accounting textbooks — $6,371.25

• Binders for accounting — $89.70

• Technology conferences and training for teachers — $1,123.86

• Online accounting program — $214.50

• Mac Book, which was used for the WWI project — $525.92

• Computers for the business classroom — $8,360.40

• Computers for the CHS lab — $27,993

“The reason why all of these items are business related is because Mr. Weikert’s neice expressed to me that this was his passion and said if we could do something to help our business program that would be the way to go,” Gooding said. “You see the number and then when you break it down, it’s just remarkable to see how many kids this really affects in our school. We couldn’t have done this without Mr. Weikert’s donation.”

During the meeting’s open forum, the board heard from Julie Lowe, who expressed concern about her daughter, Morgan, not being included in school sports team pictures and therefore not appearing with her team in the printed program. Morgan was absent during the scheduled photo shoots due to her participation in basic training for the Army National Guard.

Lowe said she was not given the opportunity to reschedule the photos. Gooding said he will be meeting with both Lowe and the school photographer to come to an amicable agreement for all.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a 3 percent salary increase for Bridgit Kerber, curriculum director, retroactive to Aug. 1, 2019.

• Approved a list of certified and classified substitutes, along with classified volunteers, for the 2019-2020 school year, as needed.

• Approved Zachary Shilt as a certified tutor for the school year.

• Approved classified supplemental contracts for Derik Ouellette, as IM wrestling coach, Derrek Shively, as IM basketball girls coach, and Bill Shafer, as high school assistant golf coach, for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Approved the Covington FFA Chapter’s attendance to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, 2019.

• Approved a revised NEOLA administrative guideline allowing EPI pens to be kept in the nurse’s office for maintenance and use.

• Approved a Memorandum of Agreement for deposit of public funds with the Covington Savings & Loan for a period of five years, ending on Aug. 1, 2024.

• Approved a contract with Clark Schaefer Hackett to provide assistance and compilation services in preparing GAAP financial statements for the fiscal year, ending June 30, 2019, at a cost not to exceed $6,400.

• Entered into executive session to discuss personnel, with no action taken.

The next Covington BOE meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

