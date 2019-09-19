Piqua Community Foundation awards grants

Provided photo Seated, left to right: Jody Kramer (Salvation Army), Randi Pearson, Sharon Lyons, Dorie Perry and Barbara Hartzell (all of the Hartzell Advisory Committee), Rebecca Sousek (Piqua Compassion Network) and Ruth Koon (Friends of the Piqua Public Library.) Standing, left to right: Robert Kramer (Salvation Army), Jeff Lange (P.O.W.W.), Dave Mason (Young Life), Steve Shuchat (Congregation Anshe Emeth), Stephanie Silk (Miami County Dental Clinic), Andy Hite (Johnston Farm), Nancy Hargrove (Troy-Miami County Library), Jim Roth (Forest Hill), Kathy Booher (Piqua Parents As Teachers), Sean Ford (United Way of Miami Co.), Kim Lawson (Piqua Parents As Teachers), Cheryl Buecker (Child Care Choices), Aggie Wilson (Health Partners Free Clinic) and Lorna Swisher (Friends of Mainstreet Piqua.)
PIqUa —The Piqua Community Foundation recently awarded G. William Hartzell grants to 15 organizations that serve Piqua residents. The grants, totaling $42,000, were made from the fund established by the late G. William “Bill” Hartzell with a bequest from his estate. Bill Hartzell was instrumental in continuing the Hartzell family businesses in Piqua for many years and was a generous supporter of the Piqua community.
Randi Pearson, chair of the donor advisory committee for the fund, presented grants to representatives of the organizations who were assembled at the YWCA in Piqua. Organizations receiving grants for 2019 were:
• Child Care Choices, Inc. — Congregation Anshe Emeth
• Forest Hill Cemetery and Arboretum — Friends of Mainstreet Piqua, Inc.
• Friends of the Piqua Public Library — Health Partners Free Clinic
• Johnston Farm and Indian Agency — Miami County Dental Clinic
• Piqua Compassion Network — Piqua Parents As Teachers
• Protecting Our Water Ways — Salvation Army of Piqua
• Troy-Miami County Library Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
• United Way of Miami County — Young Life of the Upper Miami Valley
Organizations interested in receiving this grant next year can download a simple application form which will be posted on The foundation’s website in early 2020.
For more information, contact Karen Wendeln at (937) 615-9080.
