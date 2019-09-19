Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 12

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy was present at Rich’s Gas Station in Bradford when I was approached by an employee about someone possibly selling cigarettes to underage children. After speaking with the individual in question, it was found that unidentified underage children are sitting in Y Yard Park asking people to buy them cigarettes.

Sept. 13

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to the Springcreek Elementary School in Piqua on a report of a suspicious male. Contact was made with the male in the bus drop off lot on the west side of the school. He advised he came up from Texas to visit his daughter and was waiting for her to get off the bus. Piqua City School Assistant Superintendent Lyons responded and spoke to the male. Mr. Lyons advised the male that his daughter was no longer a student at the school and he would have to leave the premises. The male left with no issues.

Sept. 14

K9 DETAIL: A deputy conducted a school sniff for Miami East High School and no alerts were given.

DOG ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 3800 block of Iddings Road, Union Twp. on a report of an animal complaint. The resident reported a black and brown Rottweiler dog came onto the property and killed at least three chickens. The dog then became aggressive towards the homeowner’s son, who in turn, shot and killed the dog. No charges were filed and case is closed.

Sept. 15

POSSESSION: A deputy stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 25-A, outside of the Troy city limits for suspicious behavior. The deputy observed the driver ducking his head behind the wheel. The driver failed to signal a lane change and was stopped. Michael Nelson was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and driving without a license.

Sept. 16

DAMAGE: Windows, gutters, doors and roof damage was reported on a trailer in the 10000 block of N. County Road 25-A, Springcreek Township at Paris Court Trailer Park.

PONY PROBLEMS: A deputy responded to the 2600 block of S. Rangeline Road, Ludlow Falls on a report of a Shetland pony on the loose. The owner arrived and and captured the pony and was warned for animals at large. The pony was reported missing the day before it was located.

Sept. 17

THEFT: A resident in the 200 block of E. Elm Street, Bradford, reported a fire pit was stolen from his yard.

BIKE STOLEN A resident in the 100 block of Pipers Pine Drive, Pleasant Hill, reported a bike stolen.

FRAUD: A deputy investigated a report of fraud in the 6000 block of Troy Frederick Road, Monroe Twp. Case pending.

Sept. 18

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy received a report from the Troy Police Department in reference to a drug offense that occurred in the county’s jurisdiction. Two juveniles were subsequently charged with drug offenses after further investigation.

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to meet with Richard Haney of Fletcher. Mr. Haney completed a written statement stating that he was assaulted by Breyana Atkinson. A summons was completed and sent to the Miami County Municipal Court.