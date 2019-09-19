Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• LOUNGE SERIES: Friends of the Piqua Public Library will offers its Lounge Series at 7 p.m. in the lobby. The event will include an evening of jazz with the Dayton Jazz Orchestra Combo. Free tickets available while supplies last.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will offer blood pressure checks at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and a KHN Vertigo & Dizziness program at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Cynthia Rush, owner of the business The Story You Want Tell will present a program titled “Publishing Your Research: Why It’s Hard.” Rush is former reporter and a longtime family genealogy researcher. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call (937) 339-5900 or tths@frontier.com.

• EUCHRE: Challenge yourself to Euchre at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The fun begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CLASS LUNCHEON: The members and friends of Piqua Central High School class of 1956 will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Piqua Cracker Barrel.

• CLASS LUNCHEON: The Piqua Central High School class of 1961 will meet at Amelias Restaurant, 1000 N. 4th St., Sidney, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. All welcome. No reservations necessary. Order from menu.

• CREATIVE MOVEMENT: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, for Creative Movement at 3 p.m. Explore movement through music, develop physical skills, stimulate imagination, channel energy, and promote creativity. For ages 3-6. No Registration is required. Additional sessions scheduled for Oct. 3 and 17. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Skyline Chili in Troy, located at 1775 W. Main Street, for this month’s dine to donate. The event will run from 5-9 p.m. Skyline Chili will donate 15 percent of the sales when a flyer is presented at check-out. Flyers are available at the Brukner Nature Center’s Interpretive Building or online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.

Friday

• CONCERT: Join percussionist Jaden Fisher and rock guitarist Conner Jackson for their Community Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hayner. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Milton-Union Public Library. The bag sale will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for cardio drumming on Fridays at 11 a.m. All equipment and water provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• FLY-IN: WACO’s annual Fly-In will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. The event will include antique aircraft, bi-plane rides, Saturday kid’s activities and food trucks.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and pizza and bingo at 11:30 a.m.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, applesauce, bread and dessert will be available for purchase for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. The proceeds from this meal will be used to support veterans, active military and their families.

• DINNER: The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Road, Troy, will offer a chili dinner at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center is holding bingo at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 at the Troy Rehab and Healthcare Center, 512 Crescent Dr., Troy. Lunch and Learn will then be held at Troy Rehab and Healthcare. For more information, call 937-778-5247.

Saturday

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a free meal open to the community sponsored by the Women of Westminster, will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua. Lunch will consist of sloppy joes, baked beans, cheese, fruit and assorted desserts.

• BINGO NIGHT: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, located at 8025 E. St. Rt. 36 in Conover, will be holding a Bingo Night at Saturday, Sept. 21. Doors open at 6 p.m. BINGO will start at 7 p.m. There will be 20 games, $0.25 a board per game, and $1 a board for 50/50 games. Concession will be available. For more information, call 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

• DINNER: The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd. in Troy, will offer a cabbage rolls dinner at 6 p.m.

• FALL FLING: A car show with food trucks and other vendors will be offered in West Milton.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bag sale will be from 3-5 p.m.

• OPEN HOUSE: Concord Elementary School will mark its 100th year with an open house from 1-3 p.m. The open house will include building tours, a special video presentation and a display of historical artifacts from the past. The event is open to the public. Former students, teachers and staff members are encouraged to attend. Concord Elementary School was originally built in 1919 and has undergone four building additions since then. With more than 600 students, it has the largest enrollment of any elementary school within the Troy City School district. For more information about Concord Elementary School, visit www.troy.k12.oh.us/4/Home.

• WALKING TOUR: A Piqua Walking Tour will be offered at 10:30 a.m. This event will be the Victory Heights and Clark Avenue tour. Meet at the Pitsenbarger statue off of McKinley Avenue. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from Mainstreet Piqua or by calling 773-9355.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to help children connect to nature using mindful strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking nature hikes, meditation, journaling, craft and/or story. Each program will differ slightly, but we will always have a short mindful nature hike. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park District will hold a “Sweetheart’s Adventure” as part of their new Date Night Series from 6-7:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Participants will work with their date as a team to complete a slew of outdoor challenges. Afterwards enjoy treats from ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen.

No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $20/couple. Must purchase tickets prior to event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CAMPFIRE: The Miami County Park District will hold its “We Are the Stars that Sing” program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Come to a good old-fashioned campfire under the stars complete with s’mores, stories and songs. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MUSIC BINGO: Music bingo begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Come early and enjoy food, such as hamburgers, french fries, onion rings and more. Sept. 22

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about rocks and read a storybook along the trail. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is available from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and is open to the public. Children 10 and under $3, others $7.

• GOOD GRUB: The Good Grub Club will be from 10-11:30 am. at the Bradford Public Library. The free cooking class for students age 9-13 fills up fast, so call today 448-2612 to register your child. Deadline for sign ups this month is Sept. 16. No walk-ins will be admitted. Limit two children per family, please. This month participants will learn how to make some awesome after school snacks.

• CHICKEN DINNER: The Piqua American Legion Post 184, will offer a chicken dinner from 5-7 p.m.

Sunday

• DAY OF GRATITUDE: The Troy Rec will be hosting their 3rd annual Day of Gratitude open house as a thank you to the community for supporting the Rec’s mission. The open house from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22. The day will include inflatables; open game room with pool, ping-pong, and gaming systems; carnival games; dance party; door prizes; and light refreshments. This free event is family friendly and open to all! For more information, call Kelly at 339-1923.

Monday

• MONDAY MATINEE: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Monday natinee at 12:30 p.m. Re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time with our theme of the month is “Whodunit?” This week will be “Murder on the Black Board” from 1934. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge will be offered at 12:30 p.m.; and Hand & Foot will be offered at 1 p.m.

• BURGERS: Hamburgers and fries will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• HOBBIT FEAST, TRIVIA: A Hobbit Feast and Trivia Night will be offered from 6-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Bring a dish inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit.” Dress in costume (optional) for a fun night of “Lord of the Rings” and Hobbit trivia. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Stepping On from 10 a.m. to noon; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support D.R.E.A.M. pet rescue’s fundraiser by attending the Dine to Donate event at Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rapid Fired Pizza will donate 25 percent of purchases made by supporters who present the flier, dine in or carry-out. The flier is available online at facebook.com/Dream4pets and the Event page at Dream4pets.org. Funds raised are used to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs in Miami County and beyond.

• STORY HOUR: Story Hour will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bradford Public Library. Miss Candice has harvest fun planned for your preschoolers. Story Hour is offered to children age 3 to those who have not started kindergarten. Stories, games, puzzles, songs and activities to get your child ready for kindergarten fill each week. Registration is required. Come in or call 448-2612 to sign up.

• TINKER TUESDAY: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, at 3 p.m. for Tinker Tuesdays at the library. We put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math education by providing hands-on learning for kids in Kindergarten through sixth grade! An afternoon snack provided. No registration is required. Additional sessions scheduled for Oct. 15 and Nov. 12. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• YMCA SENIOR CENTER: The Miami County YMCA Piqua branch Senior Center is holding BP/BC screening from 9-10 a.m. on Sept. 24 and then Euchre tournament prizes at 10 a.m. The center is located at 307 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, call 937-778-5247.

• STORYTIME: Retired teacher Laurie Deubner will be holding Story Time at the J. R. Clarke Public Library in Covington. She is assisted by Sherry Angle. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period-of- time. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• TACO TUESDAY: Taco Tuesday will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving tacos for $1 until they run out.

Wednesday

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners – wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• KIWANIS PICNIC: The annual Kiwanis picnic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Troy Community Park in the brick shelter near the tennis courts. Kiwanis Club, Key Club, and Aktion Club members and guests are urged to attend. A main dish will be provided. Bring your favorite appetizer, side dish or dessert to share.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m,; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Tipp City Seniors will have a chicken and noodle dinner at Methodist Church.

• KIWANIS: Joe Gebhart will present “Vehicle safety/car inspection,” at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• DINNER: The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd. in Troy, will offer a sloppy joe sandwich dinner at 6 p.m.

• YOGA: Join the J. R. Clarke Public Library for YOGA every Wednesday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, beginning at 6:30 pm. You will learn to relax, make friends and create a “better feeling” you! Instructor is Lois Bunger. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer shredded chicken sandwiches for $4. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

Sept. 26

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: A lunch and learn will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. at Staunton Commons Apartments, 500 Staunton Road, Troy. The topic will be “Fall Prevention,” provided by Kettering Health Network. StoryPoint will provide lunch. To make a reservation, call (937) 558-3988.

• HISTORY AND MYSTERY: Join host Angie Hoschouer, from Woodlawn Cemetery, at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library and hear a presentation that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Learn about true accounts of Dayton’s own bank robbers, counterfeiters, and murderers. Graphic details are given, so this may not be suitable for all audiences. Registration is required by calling 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• TRAVEL TALK: Hawaii will be the subject of a Travel Talk at the Piqua Public Library from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join travel agent and retired teacher Cindy Zimfer as she shares her 2019 Hawaii trip. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• EQUINOX PRESENTATION: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. and enjoy a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as you enjoy the iconic wildlife art of Charley Harper and his unique view of wildlife and wild places. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by author Deborah Fleming, who has lived in rural Ohio and cared for its land for decades. “Resurrection of the Wild” is filled with lyrical meditations into life on Fleming’s farm, the impacts of mining and drilling industries, fox hunting, homesteading, and Ohio’s Amish community. Admission is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from this event, including the sale of Harper art, will support the mission of wildlife conservation.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, will offer its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Proceeds from the sale support the outreach ministries of Zion. This year’s profits will be used to help with the Memorial Day Tornado Disaster Relief effort. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday. There is plenty of parking in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church office at 667-3110.

• NATURE CONNECT: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program “Insect Extravaganza” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join naturalist Raptor Rachel for an exciting adventure all about insects. Traverse the trails of Charleston Falls Preserve to look for and learn all about the insects that call Ohio home. Dig in the pond and sweep the prairie in search of all kinds of incredible invertebrates. Students will become Monarch butterflies and fly south to Mexico in our larger-than-life “Monarch Migration Mayhem” gameboard. Dress comfortably and for the weather. Parents are welcome to join their students on this adventure. Parents of children who choose to explore independently must remain on site for the duration of the program. Feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Meet in the overflow parking lot. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out-of-county residents. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and Retire MD-IQ program at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) will host a public participation open house meetings to review the final draft of the 2019 Greater Miami Valley Region Transportation Coordination Plan and the draft Program of Projects funded with FTA Section 5310 from 4-6 p.m. at the city of Piqua Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St., Piqua. If you are unable to attend the meetings, you may review the materials outlining the proposed projects on MVRPC’s website at www.mvrpc.org.

• WORD: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley will present Microsoft Word for Beginners at Troy-Miami County Public Library at 10 a.m. Get started using Microsoft Word with this beginner’s introduction to using basic tool to create a document as well as efficient editing. For adults. Registration is required for this class at tmcpl.org or by calling 339.0502, Ext. 117.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• CREATE AND ANIMATE: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. for an exploration of books through stories and activities. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth. A snack is provided at each meeting. No registration is required. Additional sessions are scheduled for Oct. 10, 24, and Nov. 7 at 1:30 and 4 p.m.

• STORY TIME: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 3 p.m. for an inclusive and interactive storytime to be enjoyed by all children but especially those that may get the “wiggles” or have trouble focusing through a traditional storytime. This program is appropriate for children ages 3-6 and may include stories, songs, finger plays, and movement. No registration is required. Additional sessions scheduled for Oct. 10 and 24. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Troy Elks’ 2019 Quarter Auction Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Elks’ Ballroom, located at 17 W. Franklin St. in Troy. The doors and kitchen open at 6 p.m. The auction will be held at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per paddle. There will be a 50/50 drawing. Concession will be available. Proceeds benefit Isaiah’s Place in Troy and Troy Elks #833 Causes. For more information, call (937) 901-8151.

• CRAFTS: The Miami County YMCA Piqua branch Senior Center will be making crafts on Sept. 26. The center is located at 307 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, call 937-778-5247.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library will host the “Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness!” If you enjoy a specific craft; such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything else, including enjoying reading a book, and are tired of doing your craft alone, then this is the night for you! All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay till about 8 p.m. when the library closes. You can talk and share to your heart’s content. Everyone is welcome. This special evening will begin on Thursday, Sept. 26 and every Thursday, thereafter. The library will be closed on holidays. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad is available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BOARD MEETING: Tje Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy Sidney Road, Troy, and is open to the public.