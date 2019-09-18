Area briefs

Saturday Night Lights 5K set

PIQUA — The Piqua Football Moms Club’s second annual Saturday Night Lights 5k run/walk will be held Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Alexander Stadium at the Piqua High School.

The cost is $25 per person or $20 per person when registering four or more at once. Register online at cantstoprunningco.com.

Christmas applications ready at Salvation Army

PIQUA — The Salvation Army, located at 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua, will be holding Christmas applications on the following dates and times:

• Friday, Oct. 11, from 1-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon

• Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 1-3 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon

• Thursday, Oct. 17, from 1-3 p.m.

Please bring the following: Photo ID for the applicant, ID for all household members, ID for children 12 and under with their birthdates, proof of residency, proof of income, and a list of expenses.

Contact the Piqua Salvation Army at (937) 773-7563 with questions.

Chicken, pork chop dinners offered

BRADFORD — The Bradford Lions will offer a barbecue chicken and pork chop dinner Sunday, Oct. 6.

All dinners are carryout and presale tickets at $8 are needed. Tickets may be purchased at Littman-Thomas Insurance, both Bradford banks, or from any Bradford Lions or Lioness members. You may also call Kathy Myers 448-2667 or Joanne Ferree 620-7225 by the ticket deadline purchase date of Sunday, Sept. 29.

Dinners consist of one half barbecue chicken or two pork chops served with applesauce, chips and roll prepared by Romer’s Catering. Dinners may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Clark’s Pizza.

Profits will be used for purchase of eye exams and glasses, recognition of students, and other ongoing Bradford Lions Club projects.

YWCA Evening Dessert celebrates 100th

PIQUA — The YWCA continues their centennial celebration with a birthday party on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will feature Happy the Clown (Victor Thomas) to coincide with the Kazoo Klowns who were part of the YWCA for many years.

“We are celebrating our history and the Kazoo Klowns were a big part of that tradition,” said YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker. “We’re excited to have Victor join us to share the history of clowns and he will share some magic too,” she continued. “A birthday party is not complete without cake, ice cream and candles, too!”

Reservations are due on Monday, Sept. 30. For more information or to make a reservation, call the YWCA at 773-6626.

Cost for the Evening Dessert is $5 per person, which is payable at the door. Membership is not required. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.