Students to exhibit Pinwheels for Peace

TROY — On Saturday, Sept. 21, The Miami Montessori School of Troy plans to take part in an international art and literacy project, Pinwheels for Peace, by “planting” pinwheels with messages of peace in front of the school at 86 Troy Town Drive, Troy.

Dr. Maria Montessori was a pioneer of peace education, and the tenets of peace and social justice run throughout all aspects of Montessori practice.

Pinwheels for Peace is an art installation project started in 2005 by two art teachers, Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan, of Coconut Creek, Fla., as a way for students to express their feelings about what’s going on in the world and in their lives. Last year more than 4.5 million pinwheels were spinning in more than 3,500 locations, including the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, Africa and South America. This project is non-political.

The Miami Montessori School will create pinwheels of all shapes and sizes as part of the creation process. The students, preschool through sixth grade, will write their thoughts about “war and peace/tolerance/living in harmony with others” on one side. On the other side, they will draw, paint, collage, etc. to visually express their feelings. The students will assemble these pinwheels and on International Day of Peace they will “plant” their pinwheels on the lawn of The Miami Montessori School as a public statement and art exhibit/installation.