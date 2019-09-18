Piqua man dies in plane crash

LONDON, Ohio (AP) — State troopers say a Piqua man has died in a plane crash at a county airport in Ohio.

Donald Apple, 79, of Piqua, was identified as the victim of a fatal plane crash in Madison County, according to a representative from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Public Affairs Unit.

The State Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madison County Airport near London, roughly 30 miles southwest of Columbus. The crash occurred in a field just west of the Madison County Airport in Somerford Township. A single engine Beechcraft airplane was approaching the landing strip from the west and crashed into a farm field.

Apple, the pilot, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner.

There were no immediate reports of any other injuries. A dispatcher with the patrol’s West Jefferson post said no other details on the crash were available.

The airport was closed to inbound and outbound flights as authorities continued their investigation.

At this time, the investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County EMS, London Fire Department, Central Township Fire, National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB), and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The crash remains under investigation.

