Piqua Central High School Class of 1954 met for 65th reunion

PIQUA — The Piqua Central High School Class of 1954 recently met for their 65th class reunion.

Classmate Capp Whitney acted as the MC with classmates reminiscing and renewing friendships. Bob Jackson’s grandson, Decker Jackson, accompanied the group in the singing of the school pep song and Alma Mater. Shirley Smith Jones and Judy Tinkler Walton sang a song about life now versus life in their younger days.

Approximately 40 classmates, spouses, and friends enjoyed the afternoon and evening of fellowship and food.