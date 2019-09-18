Troy PD arrest vandals

MIAMI COUNTY — Late Tuesday evening, Troy Police Department arrested two subjects in connection with the rash of graffiti damage throughout the southwestern portion of Troy.

John Dwyer, 19, and Nathan Sharits, 23, were incarcerated at the Miami County Jail early Wednesday. Both were charged with fifth-degree felony vandalism. Both are awaiting arraignment in Miami County Municipal Court.

According to Capt. Joe Long, the case is still pending. If you have any additional information on this case, call Troy Police Department at (937) 339-7525.