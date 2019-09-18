Newton homecoming court announced

The Newton High School homecoming court has been announced. Candidates for homecoming queen include Brooke Deeter, Kaitlynn Stevenson, Kara Chaney, Kimberly Laughman, and Baily Chaney. King candidates are Cameron Stone, Curtis Shellenberger, Drew Bayer, Kleyson Wehrley, and Cameron Caldwell. Newton High School Homecoming is Friday. Events begin with a Homecoming parade at 6 p.m. and crowning at 6:30 p.m., followed by the varsity soccer game. The Homecoming dance will be held from 8-10 p.m. Saturday in the school cafeteria.

