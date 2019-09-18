Piqua homecoming court announced

Piqua’s homecoming court for 2019 has been selected. Queen candidates include, left to right, Tayler Grunkemeyer, Addelyn Honeycutt, Ellie Jones, Lauren Mitchell, Allyona Plantz, Krystal Pritchell, Leah Vlahos, and Maeve Vulcan. King candidates are, left ot right, Zane Beougher, Tayvian Elder, Riley Hill, Kyler Kommer, Makeegan Kuhn, Jacob Schneider, Weston Stahl, and Iverson Ventura. The homecoming queen will be crowned on Friday, September 27th during the homecoming football game. The king will be crowned at the homecoming dance on Saturday, September 28.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

Piqua’s homecoming court for 2019 has been selected. Queen candidates include, left to right, Tayler Grunkemeyer, Addelyn Honeycutt, Ellie Jones, Lauren Mitchell, Allyona Plantz, Krystal Pritchell, Leah Vlahos, and Maeve Vulcan. King candidates are, left ot right, Zane Beougher, Tayvian Elder, Riley Hill, Kyler Kommer, Makeegan Kuhn, Jacob Schneider, Weston Stahl, and Iverson Ventura. The homecoming queen will be crowned on Friday, September 27th during the homecoming football game. The king will be crowned at the homecoming dance on Saturday, September 28. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.