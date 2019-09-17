Covington Council votes to rezone property

COVINGTON — The Covington Council held a public hearing Monday during its regular meeting to review and obtain public comments on a proposed zoning map amendment for 152 N. High St.

According to Village Administrator Mike Busse, the current owners of the parcel requested the zoning of the property be changed from Central Business District to R-1 residential within the village’s zoning map.

Busse said when the village’s downtown area was zoned, 152 N. High St. was assessed as Central Business District because it was in the village’s business district, although he noted the property had been used for residential purposes “for as long as most people can remember.”

“From time to time, an issue like this comes up where a property is not zoned specifically the way it is used, so when people go to get financing, they can’t because the lendor has an issue with the zone,” Busse said.

The only public comment made was by a nearby neighbor of the property in question, who stated she had no objection to the zoning change.

Council voted to waive the three-reading rule and approve the ordinance amending the Covington Zoning Map.

Busse said the water plant chemical feed room project was bid on Sept. 13, with the low bidder being SBI – Shinn Brothers Inc. at $68,000. Council waived the three-reading rule and voted to approve a resolution authorizing Busse to enter into a contract with SBI – Shinn Brothers Inc. for the water plant chemical feed room floor and spill containment alternations.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to approve a resolution establishing a formal credit card use policy for the village.

• Held a second reading for the ordinance creating the Covington downtown redevelopment district.

• Waived the three-reading rule and voted to approve a resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into a contract with USI Insurance Services and the Public Entities Pool of Ohio for Village Property and Liability Insurance.

• Waived the three-reading rule and voted to approve a resolution authorizing the village administrator to enter into a contract with Brumbaugh Construction for the Maple Street basketball court renovation project, at a cost of $144,740.

• Voted to authorize the village administrator to make a conditional offer to Greg Vandegrift for a probationary truck driver/laborer position, at a starting Level II pay of $15.75 per hour with a proposed start date of Sept. 30. Vandegrift will be filling the position previously vacated by Kyle Boehringer.

The next Covington Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

