Convicited child rapist sentenced

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, a convicted child rapist and registered sex offender, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child rape, was sentenced to serve a mandatory 15 years to life in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

William T. Baker, 47, formerly of Piqua, entered a plea of guilty on two counts of first-degree felony rape of two minor children. Judge Jeannine Pratt then proceeded with a sentencing hearing and followed the joint recommendation of 15 years to life on both counts. The sentence will run concurrently on both counts, but consecutive to his prior conviction in 2016 for similar crimes. Baker will not appear before a parole board until he’s approximately 79 years old.

The incidents occurred in 2013. The victims were 4 years old and 6 years old at the time of the offenses. The Troy Police Department investigated the case.

Public defense attorney Stephen King said Baker was aware of his “dire” situation, but remained positive.

“He understands he might be (in prison) for the rest of his life,” said King, prior to sentencing.

Baker did not speak on his own behalf.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins said Baker “is a danger to any child he encounters,” noting Baker had sexually assault no less than five victims. Watkins requested the court follow the joint recommendation “to prevent Baker from having contact with children ever again.”

Judge Pratt said Baker “preyed” up on children and “took advantage” of children who were left alone in his care.

“No child or person should be subjected to this pattern of behavior,” Pratt said, noting he continued to “perpetuate minors.”

Baker was sentenced to 20 years to life for first-degree felony rape of a minor on Dec. 27, 2017. The victim was a 5-year-old boy with developmental delays in that case, which was committed in Piqua.

Prior to that case, Baker was a registered sex offender who was convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition and served four years in prison in a Montgomery County case. The victim was a 10-year-old male child.

Baker was registered again as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life.

In other court news:

A Bradford man was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and to serve five years of community control in two separate cases on Monday.

Thomas Rader, 25, entered a plea of guilty to fifth-degree attempted child endangering for an injury he caused and didn’t report regarding his 5-week-old son. The incident was first reported on Sept. 9, 2018, by a Dayton Children’s doctor who treated the infant for a fractured femur. Rader later claimed the baby had its leg stuck between the rails of a changing table and thought he heard a “knock” when he pulled the baby’s leg from the rails, but failed to mention it to the child’s mother or seek treatment for the injury.

Judge Pratt sentenced Rader to serve 30 days in jail, with eight days jail credit, as a special condition of his community control.

Public defense attorney Joe Fulker said Rader acknowledged that he should have sought medical attention more quickly, but said the baby stopped crying “so he thought everything was OK.”

Rader said he completed a parenting class through Miami County Children’s Services and was found to not be a threat to the infant or another child in the home.

Rader also was sentenced to five years community control for two counts of fifth-degree felony theft. On July 4, Miami County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of missing items including a wedding and birthstone ring and tools at a home in Brown Township. Rader, along with his father, were at the residence working on the property at the time of the incidents. The rings were located at Cashland in Piqua. Other jewelry items were pawned at another location and not able to be recovered.

Rader claimed he was struggling “to make ends meet” when he took the items from the home.

“I know I made a lot of bad choices. I’ll do what is necessary and do the right thing. I’m sorry for everything I’ve done,” Rader said.

The state remained silent on the child endangering charge as part of a plea agreement.

Judge Pratt questioned what Rader was thinking when he was aware of the pending child endangering case when he committed the thefts.

“I felt terrible for that, your honor. Stress, I guess?” he said.

Judge Pratt said she was concerned that Rader was in “an unfortunate situation” regarding his involvemet with children’s services and asked why that “put you on alert” before going on to commit the thefts.

“I don’t know why you continued to make poor decisions,” she said.

Pratt ordered the jail sentence “to think about the direction you are going.”

She also ordered Rader to complete job boot camp, abstain from drugs and alcohol use, complete a mental health assessment and to seek personal counseling. She also imposed a curfew, ordered him to complete a parenting class, complete First Aid and CPR classes and perform 20 hours of community service.

If Rader fails to complete the conditions of community control, a prison term of 12-18 months was reserved.

Baker, 47, won’t be eligible for parole until 2050

