Walking to end Alzheimer’s

Troy Mayor Mike Beamish, right, along with Tipp City Mayor Joe Gibson, center, and state Representative Jena Powell, left, present a proclamation recognizing the fight to end Alzheimer’s during Saturday’s Walk to end Alzheimer’s at Prouty Plaza in Troy.
Hundreds turned out at Prouty Plaza in Troy on Saturday for the Walk to end Alzheimer’s event.
