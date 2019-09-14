Porch fire quickly extinguished

TROY — Quick work by Troy firefighters brought a fire on a porch to an end before it it could spread.

Firefighters were dispatched to a duplex on Heather Road on the west side of Troy shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a fire on the porch of a residence. It was also reported that occupants were still in the home.

Troy police arrived on the scene and began to try to knock down the blaze so that the residents could get out. Fire crews arrived moments later and attacked the blaze, bringing it under control quickly.

Fire damage was confined to the front porch area but the apartment sustained some smoke damage.

A firefighter on the scene said that something on the porch had caught fire but did not elaborate.

There were no injuries. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.

Troy firefighters extinguish a fire that began on a porch at a Heather Road duplex on Saturday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_091219mju_fire_tfd_heather1.jpg Troy firefighters extinguish a fire that began on a porch at a Heather Road duplex on Saturday evening. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_MU2_6483.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today