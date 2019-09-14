Piqua Farmers Market to host Apple Pie Baking Contest

PIQUA — The 2019 season of the Piqua Community Farmers Market will wrap up this coming Thursday, Sept.19. On the last day of the market, there will be an Apple Pie Baking Contest. The pie baking contest is open to anybody who would like to enter and no pre-registration is required. The contest will have both adult and youth (13 and under) categories.

Pies can be dropped off at the market any time before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. Those entering the contest are encouraged to use scratch ingredients and all pies should be at least 60 percent apple. Entries will be judged for taste and appearance and the winners of the contest will win cash awards of $15 for first place, $10 for second place and $5 for third place. Following the judging the remaining apple pies will be served to market visitors and customers.

The Farmers Market is held in High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library Thursday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Farmers Market sponsors include Eagle Printing & Graphics, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Goin’ Postal, Premier Health, Piqua Manor/Garbry Ridge and Unity National Bank. For more information about the apple pie contest visit the Piqua Farmers Market website at www.piquafarmersmarket.com