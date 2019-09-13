College briefs

Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA — Caley DeHass, of Troy, is one of 10 first-year student athletes to continue her soccer career at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.

Head coach Jim Wojtkun, who is in his third season, returns with 24 letterwinners, four seniors, 10 juniors, and 13 sophomores.

Last season, BW finished with an overall record of 11-7-1, which included a 5-4 mark in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Wojtkun’s squad reached the conference postseason tournament for the fifth consecutive year advancing to the quarterfinals.

Chloe Koon receives Presidential Scholar, Forsyth awards

BOWLING GREEN — Honors College sophomore and Piqua native Chloe Koon is a 2018 Presidential Scholar Award winner and was awarded the Forsyth Award at Bowling Green State University.

As a member of the Honors College, Koon found a program that provided her with a strong sense of community, and in fact that community was the most memorable thing about Honors during her first year. Honors advisors’ doors were always open, she had the chance to get to know prospective students through her role as an Honors Ambassador, and her Honors critical thinking professor “brought the idea of critical thinking to life inside the classroom.”

Due to her vigorous preparation throughout high school, having brought enough credit hours in to be classified a junior during her first semester, Koon became a 2018 Presidential Scholar Award winner and was awarded the Forsyth Award. The Presidential Scholar Award, presented as an in-state tuition scholarship, is given to incoming freshman who present a 3.8 cumulative high school GPA on a 4.0 scale, a 30 ACT composite, and are accepted into the Honors College. Based on their application, finalists are chosen to interview. This year 331 applications qualified, and 30 students were chosen for the Presidential Scholar Award. However, the Forsyth Scholarship was only given to one outstanding science student in the 2018 Presidential Scholar cohort.

The Forsyth Scholarship honors the life and contributions of Jane Forsyth, one of Ohio’s pre-eminent scientists. Dr. Forsyth was a pioneer in her field. She was recognized as a leading authority on the glacial geology of Ohio and co-authored the first glacial geological map of the state. She taught at Bowling Green State University for 27 years where she studied the interrelationships between geology, botany and ecology long before interdisciplinary research in the sciences was popular.

Having read about the Forsyth Scholarship when she came to interview for the Presidential Scholar Award during her senior year of high school, Koon thought it would be exciting to receive an award that honored a woman who was so influential in the sciences and at BGSU.

“It meant a lot to me to be given an award that connected to her,” Koon said.