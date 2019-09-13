Duke Foundation announces new application deadlines

TROY—The Paul G. Duke Foundation is proud to be celebrating 35 years of making grants to support nonprofit organizations in the Miami County area.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees encourages nonprofit organizations in the Miami County area to apply for grants. Grant application deadlines for the Duke Foundation are changing for 2020 and future years. The Letter of Intent application form will be available in December for submission by Feb. 1 and in June for submission by Aug. 1. Current information on submission of applications can be found at paulgdukefoundation.org.

One of the signature initiatives undertaken by the Duke Foundation in order to strengthen regional nonprofit organizations and to invest in their leaders is the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership, offered by Edison State Community College. Through the Academy, participants can learn from each other while exploring topics ranging from volunteer and board recruitment to long-term strategic planning. The Duke Foundation’s Trustees encourage participation in the Academy by nonprofit staff, volunteers, or board members who organizations in the community. Information about the 2020 sessions is available at edisonstatedukeacl.org.

The Duke Foundation’s mission is to be a catalyst to enhance the quality of life in the Miami County area. Grantmaking efforts focus on programs benefiting children, young adults, and families in the areas of social services, education, health, and the arts.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a Supporting Foundation of The Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983 by Paul G. Duke, a Miami County businessman and philanthropist. Duke’s philanthropic activities have been continued by his daughter, Patricia Duke Robinson, an active community volunteer and advocate for the residents of Miami County.

Robinson has entrusted stewardship of the foundation to dedicated leaders from the Miami County community, who are committed to building on the Foundation’s 35-year history of strategic grantmaking and investment in the region.

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees is: Linda A. Daniel; William J. McGraw, III, Esq.; Deborah Miller; Rayce Robinson; and Ronald B. Scott. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as President Emeritus.