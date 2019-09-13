Arts and Ale Festival to return to Piqua

PIQUA — True to its name, the Piqua Arts and Ale Festival combines visual arts, culinary arts and performing arts into one family-friendly event.

Returning for its second year, the Arts and Ale festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Canal Place in downtown Piqua. Artists and vendors from across the state will be on-site, selling their crafts and fine art. Live music will run all day, and Briar Brown Brewery, Warped Wing Brewery and Lock 27 Brewing will offer locally-produced beers.

“We decided we wanted to really celebrate Ohio craft breweries,” Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper said “So that’s all we have, we have three Ohio craft breweries involved.”

The festival also features a popular plein air painting competition, with paintings from the contest available for sale afterwards.

“We added a plein air painting competition, which attracts artists from all over the state to come paint,” Knepper said. “Basically, the artists show up in the morning, and we stamp their canvases, so we can see that they’re painting on a blank canvas, not bringing something pre-painted or anything like that. They go out anywhere they want to go, and then they can paint, and they come back at 4:30 p.m., and they bring with them their finished piece. We put it on display, and then a judge chooses the winner.”

“We usually get some awesome paintings out of it,” he said. “It attracts artists from all over the state to come and paint.”

A family-friendly event, the Arts and Ale Festival will also include a special kids zone, with special activities for children.

“We’ll have things like oversized games for the kids to play, giant Jenga and things like that.” Knepper said. “Home Depot will be providing a craft, I think they build birdhouses. We’ll have some other people there doing different kinds of crafts with them. We’ll also have a magician who will be there and face-painting, all different kinds of things.”

In addition to the Piqua Arts Council, other sponsors for the festival include the Ohio Arts Council, the Miami Visitors and Convention Bureau, Hartzell Industries and Premier Health Partners.

Live music for the event is being coordinated by Jared and Justin Younce of the band ReFlektion, which is also scheduled to perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Adam “Bubs” Ranley, Kaitlyn Schmit and Mark Cantwil are also scheduled to perform during the festival.

KDee’s Subhut food truck will provide food for the festival, and several bars and restaurants are also within walking distance of the festival.

“Susie’s Big Dipper, 311 Draft House and Lock Tenders, they’re all right there,” Knepper said. “In fact, 311 Draft House has a patio. You can sit on the patio and still pretty much be a part of this event.”

More information on the Arts and Ale Festival can be found online at www.piquaartscouncil.org.

Provided photo Returning for its second year, the Arts and Ale festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Canal Place in downtown Piqua. Artists and vendors from across the state will be on-site, selling their crafts and fine art. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Photo-Sep-02-10-22-35-AM.jpg Provided photo Returning for its second year, the Arts and Ale festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Canal Place in downtown Piqua. Artists and vendors from across the state will be on-site, selling their crafts and fine art. Provided photo The festival also features a popular plein air painting competition, with paintings from the contest available for sale afterwards. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Photo-Sep-02-10-23-55-AM.jpg Provided photo The festival also features a popular plein air painting competition, with paintings from the contest available for sale afterwards. Provided photo The festival also features a popular plein air painting competition, with paintings from the contest available for sale afterwards. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Photo-Sep-02-10-24-01-AM.jpg Provided photo The festival also features a popular plein air painting competition, with paintings from the contest available for sale afterwards. Provided photo A family-friendly event, the Arts and Ale Festival will also include a special kids zone, with special activities for children. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Copy-of-Photo-Sep-01-1-11-32-PM.jpg Provided photo A family-friendly event, the Arts and Ale Festival will also include a special kids zone, with special activities for children.