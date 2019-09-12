Heritage Day to be held Sunday, Sept. 22

MARIA STEIN — On Sunday, September 22 the Maria Stein Shrine will host the fourth annual Heritage Day Celebration from 1-5 p.m.

The family friendly event offers free activities, including quilt and tractors shows, Tim Nealeigh as the Weaver, free live music by Danny Schneible, Shrine scavenger hunt with prizes, pie baking contest and auction, and a petting zoo sponsored by the Maria Stein FFA. Other activities include the popular Sweet Tooth Booth, Gift Basket Raffle, balloons, bingo, face painting, youth games, and ice cream.

New this year are a corn hole tournament, 1800s booth, chuck-a-luck, black jack, “Stump the Priests,” and a bungee run. To register for the corn hole tournament or pie baking contest, download the form online from the Shrine’s website at mariasteinshrine.org.

Raffle tickets are on sale now at the Shrine, on their website and are also available the day of the event. A $1,000 grand prize winner will be drawn the day of the event, and a $100 prize winner will be drawn each month. There will also be a second $1,000 drawing in the spring. Drawings will be recorded and released on the Shrine’s YouTube page and social media pages with special guest appearances from the event sponsors.

The Heritage Day Celebration is held each year to raise funds for the operation of the Maria Stein Shrine. The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.