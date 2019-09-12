Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of subject trespassing inside of a vacant residence at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 6 on the 500 block of Park Avenue. Several subjects were located inside the residence and charged. Marcia M. Betters, 26, of Piqua; Lauren E. Bryant, 20, of Piqua,; Fonzie L. Jones, 39, of Piqua; Jacob C. Kinney, 24, of Piqua; and Christian A. Larue, 23, of Piqua, were charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

ASSAULT: A caller advised an unknown male struck him in the head while they were arguing outside at Kroger at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 6. A witness observed the incident, and the suspect was arrested and charged with assault. Michael S. Shoemaker, 51, of Anna, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of subjects arguing at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the area of Garnsey and South Main streets. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: There was a report of a theft at Home Depot at approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 6. Ivy N. Wilks, 35, of Union City, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor recieving stolen property in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A female subject was charged with shoplifting from Walmart at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 6. Melissa A. Newberg, 50, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male subject in a locked bathroom asking for help at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Southside Laundromat on Wayne Street. Male subject was unresponsive in the locked bathroom so forced entry was made. Male was found on the floor unresponsive. Male was charged with disorderly and transported to UVMC for further treatment. Rocky D. Jenkins, 23, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Officer was advised of a suspicious individual in a vehicle at 4:25 a.m. on Sept. 8 in the area of Young and Orr streets. Male was arrested for a warrant. Abdullah H. Glenn, 38, of Piqua, was picked up for driving violations and a felony warrant.

While on another call, officers observed a male who was known to have an active warrant at 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Speedway on Covington Avenue. The male was detained until warrant was confirmed. The male was arrested and transported to the jail. Robert Jenkins, 45, of Piqua, was picked up for multiple driving violations.

A male subject was transported from the Shelby County Jail to the Miami County Jail without incident on Sept. 8. Otha H. Smith, Jr., 55, was picked up for fifth-degree felony drug possession, second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

BURGLARY: A complainant reported waking up to three unknown subjects leaving her house at 5:25 a.m. on Sept. 8 on the 500 block of North College Street. The complainant advised the house was locked, and they only could have gotten in with a key. Nothing was reported missing or out of place.