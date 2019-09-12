Area briefs

Road closing planned

TROY — Ash Street in Troy will be closed from Sherman Street to W Franklin Street at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The purpose is for utility construction that will be performed by Ranger Earthworks.

Piqua Public Library celebrates “The Hobbit”

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is hosting two programs to celebrate the birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, fictional characters from J. R. R. Tolkien’s books, “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

The first event, “The Hobbit” Movie Night, will feature the animated film “The Hobbit” (1977) (PG). Join them on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 6-8 p.m. in the Piqua Library Louis Room. They will share Tolkien-inspired recipes and coloring pages as well.

The second event, “The Hobbit” Feast and Trivia Night, will feature a hobbit-themed potluck and a Tolkein trivia contest. Bring one (or more) of your favorite dishes inspired by “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Join them on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6-8 p.m. in the Piqua Library Louis Room.

Costumes are optional but encouraged for both nights. Both of these events are free. All ages are welcome. Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is requested. Register by calling the Piqua Library at 937-773-6753 or by registering through our online Facebook events for each program.

YMCA offers sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming sports leagues at the Piqua and Robinson branches. These leagues begin on the weekend of Oct. 18 at the Piqua and Robinson branches and run for eight weeks.

• Piqua branch leagues

5-6 year old, through kindergarten— Boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

7-10 year old boys/girls indoor soccer — Saturday afternoons

• Robinson branch Leagues

First and second grade boys/girls basketball – Friday evenings

Third and fourth grade boys/girls basketball — Saturday mornings

3-4 and 5-6 year old soccer – Saturday mornings/afternoons

Second through fifth grade floor hockey – Saturday late morning (Begins Nov. 2)

Registrations are being accepted, with early registrations through Sept. 30. The cost is $37 for Y members and $70 for non-members. To register, contact the Piqua branch at 773-9622 or the Robinson branch at 440-9622, or stop in to either branch. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

SNL Event to be held at Robinson Branch

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Sept. 21, for youth in first through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and their Bounce House. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Quarter auction to be held

TROY — The Troy Elks’ 2019 Quarter Auction Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Elks’ Ballroom, located at 17 W. Franklin St. in Troy. The doors and kitchen open at 6 p.m. The auction will be held at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per paddle. There will be a 50/50 drawing. Concession will be available. Proceeds benefit Isaiah’s Place in Troy and Troy Elks #833 Causes. For more information, call (937) 901-8151.

Tax class offered

PIQUA — Liberty Tax locations at 531 N. Main St., Piqua, 19 S. Norwich Road., Troy, and in Sidney (location under construction) have announced they have opened enrollment in their annual tuition-free tax course. The course teaches the basics of tax preparation for local residents who want to learn how to figure out tax deductions and credits, and complete an income tax return.

The eight-week course will begin on Oct. 21 and the class will meet two days a week. A fee for the cost of books and supplies

may apply, which vary based on locality.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who is curious about tax preparation and wants to learn to do taxes for themselves and others,” said Lorie Mitchell, manager of Liberty Tax in Troy. “And you don’t have to be an accountant to participate.”

Taxpayers want their taxes prepared accurately and don’t mind paying their fair share, according to a recent IRS survey. But many are confused by the complex forms and calculations that can be required to complete an individual income tax return.

Liberty Tax offers the course as a way to help eliminate the confusion and complexity by providing classroom discussion, textbook examples, and hands-on learning. The Tax Course offers practice in preparing income tax returns and covers a variety of topics, including: filing status, tax deductions and credits, and more.

To register, visit LibertyTax.com, call Liberty Tax at 615-1099, or stop by the Piqua or Troy offices.