Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 10

THEFT: A deputy responded to the Honey Creek Preserve for a theft complaint. A vehicle in the parking lot was broken into and property was taken from the vehicle. A short time later, the property was found and turned into the Tipp City PD. All property was accounted for except $4 cash.

Sept. 11

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 2800 block of Troy-Sidney Road, Troy, for a male walking around outside on his property in the nude. The male was located wearing shorts, and was advised to keep his clothes on when outside. Case closed, no charges filed at this time.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a moving violation in the 2000 block of N. County Road 25-A, Troy. After further investigation, a glass smoking pipe with white residue and a small baggy containing a white powder were located. The pipe and powder were transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and placed into evidence.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 100 block of Garbry Court, Springcreek Twp., on a criminal damage report. Case pending.

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the 1800 block of South State Route 48, Newton Township, on an assault in progress. It was later determined that assault charges would be filed on a male subject later identified as Greggory Cooper.