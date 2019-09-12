Crews extinguish fire at Meijer Distribution

TIPP CITY — On Wednesday at 7:45 p.m., the Tipp City Fire and EMS Department was notified of a structure fire at the Meijer Distribution center on 4200 South County Road 25-A.

Fire and EMS units were dispatched to the fire. Their first unit on scene found a well-involved fire on the exterior of the building. The fire was in a growth phase and was extending into the building via open overhead truck dock doors and an access door. The incident commander immediately called for mutual aid from area departments. Meijer personnel had reported the fire, attempted to use multiple fire extinguishers, and alerted plant personnel by pulling the fire alarm pull station. The building had been evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews.

The sprinkler system did not activate due to the primary body of fire being located on the outside of the building. Tipp City fire crews quickly extinguished the fire with a hand line from the first engine on scene. The overhaul and salvage phase had all crews searching for fire extension.

The fire did extend into the truck dock overhang and in the wall closest to the area of origin. Crews were able to find all hot spots quickly using thermal imaging cameras. Hand tools were needed to get to the interior portions of the walls. The extension of fire was limited due to their actions.

No injuries were reported by the fire, EMS, or plant personnel. The asset protection team at the facility was an integral part of notifying plant personnel and keeping them safe.

All members of the Tipp City Fire Department were paged to respond. On duty Tipp City EMS personnel were on scene. Mutual Aid was received from West Milton, Troy, and Vandalia fire departments.

The area of origin was in an outside corner of the facility that accumulates dried vegetation, debris, and was being used for miscellaneous storage. Improperly discarded smoking material was discovered in the area.

The situation was contained within 45 minutes after fire department arrival.