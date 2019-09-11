Posted on by

Summer 2019 — a look back

,

A Premier Health flash mob fills the streets of downtown Troy during June’s Troy Strawberry Festival.

A Premier Health flash mob fills the streets of downtown Troy during June’s Troy Strawberry Festival.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Lisa McGraw of Unity Bank putts during the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce July golf outing at Piqua Country Club.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Troy native Susie Engelbeck photographs sunflowers during a recent visit to the highly popular sunflower fields in Yellow Springs.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Sunflowers … a field of these bright yellow flowers near Yellow Springs is a popular sightseeing and photo destination in late summer.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

A primitive encampment at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency was a popular event this past June.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Tyler Ashton, 8, of Piqua checks out the cockpit of a CareFlight helicopter during August’s National Nigh Out event at Indian Ridge in Piqua.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Sophia, 7, and Zoe, 6, Kuntz of Covington cool off in a dump tank at Newton School during the July annual Central Western Ohio Fire Association gathering. The girl’s dad, Nate, is a volunteer firefighter with Pleasant Hill FD.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Isabella Hutchinson, 14, Tilly Striley, 4, and Savanah Tillman, 9, all of Troy, serve drinks during a July 26, Miami Co. Cattleman’s Lunch on the Lawn event on the courthouse plaza in Troy. The three were representing the Hoofin’ It 4-H Club.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Three-year-old Jacob Kalmar of Troy takes a running leap of the diving board during a mid-summer visit to the Troy Pool.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Jerry Mullins from the City of Troy, introduces himself to one of the Sculptures on the Square subjects as they are transported by forklift to where downtown Troy visitors can enjoy the latest sculptures this summer.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

A Premier Health flash mob fills the streets of downtown Troy during June’s Troy Strawberry Festival.

Lisa McGraw of Unity Bank putts during the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce July golf outing at Piqua Country Club.

Troy native Susie Engelbeck photographs sunflowers during a recent visit to the highly popular sunflower fields in Yellow Springs.

Sunflowers … a field of these bright yellow flowers near Yellow Springs is a popular sightseeing and photo destination in late summer.

A primitive encampment at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency was a popular event this past June.

Tyler Ashton, 8, of Piqua checks out the cockpit of a CareFlight helicopter during August’s National Nigh Out event at Indian Ridge in Piqua.

Sophia, 7, and Zoe, 6, Kuntz of Covington cool off in a dump tank at Newton School during the July annual Central Western Ohio Fire Association gathering. The girl’s dad, Nate, is a volunteer firefighter with Pleasant Hill FD.

Isabella Hutchinson, 14, Tilly Striley, 4, and Savanah Tillman, 9, all of Troy, serve drinks during a July 26, Miami Co. Cattleman’s Lunch on the Lawn event on the courthouse plaza in Troy. The three were representing the Hoofin’ It 4-H Club.

Three-year-old Jacob Kalmar of Troy takes a running leap of the diving board during a mid-summer visit to the Troy Pool.

Jerry Mullins from the City of Troy, introduces himself to one of the Sculptures on the Square subjects as they are transported by forklift to where downtown Troy visitors can enjoy the latest sculptures this summer.

A Premier Health flash mob fills the streets of downtown Troy during June’s Troy Strawberry Festival.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_VAlley0-1.jpgA Premier Health flash mob fills the streets of downtown Troy during June’s Troy Strawberry Festival. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Lisa McGraw of Unity Bank putts during the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce July golf outing at Piqua Country Club.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Valley1-1.jpgLisa McGraw of Unity Bank putts during the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce July golf outing at Piqua Country Club. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Troy native Susie Engelbeck photographs sunflowers during a recent visit to the highly popular sunflower fields in Yellow Springs.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Valley2-1.jpgTroy native Susie Engelbeck photographs sunflowers during a recent visit to the highly popular sunflower fields in Yellow Springs. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Sunflowers … a field of these bright yellow flowers near Yellow Springs is a popular sightseeing and photo destination in late summer.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Valley3-1.jpgSunflowers … a field of these bright yellow flowers near Yellow Springs is a popular sightseeing and photo destination in late summer. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

A primitive encampment at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency was a popular event this past June.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Valley4-1.jpgA primitive encampment at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency was a popular event this past June. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Tyler Ashton, 8, of Piqua checks out the cockpit of a CareFlight helicopter during August’s National Nigh Out event at Indian Ridge in Piqua.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_VAlley5-1.jpgTyler Ashton, 8, of Piqua checks out the cockpit of a CareFlight helicopter during August’s National Nigh Out event at Indian Ridge in Piqua. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Sophia, 7, and Zoe, 6, Kuntz of Covington cool off in a dump tank at Newton School during the July annual Central Western Ohio Fire Association gathering. The girl’s dad, Nate, is a volunteer firefighter with Pleasant Hill FD.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_VAlley6-1.jpgSophia, 7, and Zoe, 6, Kuntz of Covington cool off in a dump tank at Newton School during the July annual Central Western Ohio Fire Association gathering. The girl’s dad, Nate, is a volunteer firefighter with Pleasant Hill FD. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Isabella Hutchinson, 14, Tilly Striley, 4, and Savanah Tillman, 9, all of Troy, serve drinks during a July 26, Miami Co. Cattleman’s Lunch on the Lawn event on the courthouse plaza in Troy. The three were representing the Hoofin’ It 4-H Club.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Valley7-1.jpgIsabella Hutchinson, 14, Tilly Striley, 4, and Savanah Tillman, 9, all of Troy, serve drinks during a July 26, Miami Co. Cattleman’s Lunch on the Lawn event on the courthouse plaza in Troy. The three were representing the Hoofin’ It 4-H Club. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Three-year-old Jacob Kalmar of Troy takes a running leap of the diving board during a mid-summer visit to the Troy Pool.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Valley8-1.jpgThree-year-old Jacob Kalmar of Troy takes a running leap of the diving board during a mid-summer visit to the Troy Pool. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Jerry Mullins from the City of Troy, introduces himself to one of the Sculptures on the Square subjects as they are transported by forklift to where downtown Troy visitors can enjoy the latest sculptures this summer.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Valley9-1.jpgJerry Mullins from the City of Troy, introduces himself to one of the Sculptures on the Square subjects as they are transported by forklift to where downtown Troy visitors can enjoy the latest sculptures this summer. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News