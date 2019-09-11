Summer 2019 — a look back

A Premier Health flash mob fills the streets of downtown Troy during June’s Troy Strawberry Festival.

Lisa McGraw of Unity Bank putts during the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce July golf outing at Piqua Country Club.

Troy native Susie Engelbeck photographs sunflowers during a recent visit to the highly popular sunflower fields in Yellow Springs.

Sunflowers … a field of these bright yellow flowers near Yellow Springs is a popular sightseeing and photo destination in late summer.

A primitive encampment at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency was a popular event this past June.

Tyler Ashton, 8, of Piqua checks out the cockpit of a CareFlight helicopter during August’s National Nigh Out event at Indian Ridge in Piqua.

Sophia, 7, and Zoe, 6, Kuntz of Covington cool off in a dump tank at Newton School during the July annual Central Western Ohio Fire Association gathering. The girl’s dad, Nate, is a volunteer firefighter with Pleasant Hill FD.

Isabella Hutchinson, 14, Tilly Striley, 4, and Savanah Tillman, 9, all of Troy, serve drinks during a July 26, Miami Co. Cattleman’s Lunch on the Lawn event on the courthouse plaza in Troy. The three were representing the Hoofin’ It 4-H Club.

Three-year-old Jacob Kalmar of Troy takes a running leap of the diving board during a mid-summer visit to the Troy Pool.

Jerry Mullins from the City of Troy, introduces himself to one of the Sculptures on the Square subjects as they are transported by forklift to where downtown Troy visitors can enjoy the latest sculptures this summer.