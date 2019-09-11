Remembering our fallen

Mike O’Donnell of Covington keeps a vigil outside the Piqua Masonic Temple on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the terrorists attacks against the U.S. in 2001. O’Donnell, a 42 year Mason and 36 year retired Covington firefighter began his vigil at 7 a.m. and intends to remain until 7 p.m.
Mike O’Donnell of Covington keeps a vigil outside the Piqua Masonic Temple on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the terrorists attacks against the U.S. in 2001. O’Donnell, a 42 year Mason and 36 year retired Covington firefighter began his vigil at 7 a.m. and intends to remain until 7 p.m.
