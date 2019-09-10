Bethel schools to develop strategic plan, labor committee

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — This week, the Bethel Local Schools Board of Education heard from representatives of three strategic planning organizations and voted to form a labor management committee between the staff and administration.

The district plans to develop a new strategic plan to use as a guide for future planning. Representatives from The Impact Group, Strategic Leadership and Dynamix made their pitches to the board. Each representative detailed the services their company offers to help the district develop and implement a plan for its future, including meetings with school staff and community members.

When new superintendent Justin Firks was hired this spring, he said one of his goals was to collaborate with community stakeholders to build a new strategic plan for the district. The board met in executive session following the meeting to discuss the presentations.

The board also voted to form a labor management committee, which Firks said would comprise representatives from the Bethel Education Association.

“It would consist of three members of BEA, we talked about having a rep from each of the buildings, to meet with myself on an as-needed basis to discuss a lot different areas in the district. Could be staffing, could be class size, could be special education, could be labor relations, a lot of different topics,” he said. “It’s just to continue to emphasize that open door communication and dialogue between the staff and administration.”

Firks said he anticipates bringing those topics to later board meetings to keep the board informed.

The board approved a change to the school calendar. Firks told the board that an early release in the third quarter was incorrectly omitted from the official calendar. The purpose of the early release day is to help teachers with grading, he said.

In other business, the board approved the disposal of three buses, which were deemed unusable.